Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / NASCAR Cup Series boss steps down amid animal cruelty charges
NASCAR News

Kurt Busch joins 23XI Racing as teammate to Wallace in 2022

By:

23XI Racing will expand to two full-time NASCAR Cup Series teams next season and veteran Kurt Busch will drive the second entry.

Kurt Busch joins 23XI Racing as teammate to Wallace in 2022

Busch, the 2004 Cup Series champion, will drive the #45 Toyota for 23XI Racing beginning with the 2022 season. The announcement did not indicate the length of the deal.

Bubba Wallace will continue to pilot the team's #23 machine.

The #45 was the number worn by 23XI Racing co-owner and NBA legend Michael Jordan when he played minor league baseball and upon his return to the NBA after his initial retirement.

“I cannot begin to express my gratitude for this opportunity,” Busch said.

“Racing to win is what I live for. Helping to continue developing a new team, alongside Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin, and Toyota is exactly what I want to be part of.

“Winning is important to 23XI, it’s important to Monster Energy, and it’s important to me. That is our goal.”

Monster Energy will join Busch at 23XI Racing and serve as the primary partner of the No. 45 team.

 

Busch, 42, has spent the past three seasons at Chip Ganassi Racing driving the #1 Chevrolet. He has 33 wins and 326 top-10 finishes in his Cup career.

“When we started this team, our vision was to grow to a multi-car organisation. To be able to expand in just our second year is a huge step for us,” said 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin.

“Kurt brings a wealth of knowledge and a championship mindset to our team and will be able to help us grow stronger and more competitive each and every week.”

In the announcement, 23XI Racing did not say from where it would obtain a second charter for the #45 team.

The team recently purchased nearly 15 acres in Huntersville, North Carolina, for $3.7 million last month, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records, presumably for its new permanent headquarters.

shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR Cup Series boss steps down amid animal cruelty charges

Previous article

NASCAR Cup Series boss steps down amid animal cruelty charges
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

15 h
2
Formula 1

Will Alonso's helmet camera become a regular F1 feature?

35 min
3
MotoGP

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash

15 h
4
Formula 1

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy

13 h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull looking at F1 seat options for Albon in 2022

14 h
Latest news
Kurt Busch joins 23XI Racing as teammate to Wallace in 2022
NAS

Kurt Busch joins 23XI Racing as teammate to Wallace in 2022

21m
NASCAR Cup Series boss steps down amid animal cruelty charges
NAS

NASCAR Cup Series boss steps down amid animal cruelty charges

Aug 26, 2021
Michigan NASCAR: Blaney vaults to victory after late restart push
NAS

Michigan NASCAR: Blaney vaults to victory after late restart push

Aug 23, 2021
NASCAR restores more COVID protocols to protect drivers
NAS

NASCAR restores more COVID protocols to protect drivers

Aug 18, 2021
Indianapolis NASCAR: Allmendinger takes shock win after chaotic race
NAS

Indianapolis NASCAR: Allmendinger takes shock win after chaotic race

Aug 15, 2021
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
NASCAR Cup Series boss steps down amid animal cruelty charges
NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series boss steps down amid animal cruelty charges

Michigan NASCAR: Blaney vaults to victory after late restart push
NASCAR

Michigan NASCAR: Blaney vaults to victory after late restart push

NASCAR restores more COVID protocols to protect drivers
NASCAR

NASCAR restores more COVID protocols to protect drivers

Trending Today

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Will Alonso's helmet camera become a regular F1 feature?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Will Alonso's helmet camera become a regular F1 feature?

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy

Red Bull looking at F1 seat options for Albon in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull looking at F1 seat options for Albon in 2022

Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after Belgian GP FP2 crash damage
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after Belgian GP FP2 crash damage

MotoGP British Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP British Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

W Series drivers Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa crash
W Series W Series

W Series drivers Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa crash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin Plus

The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin

A multiple F3000 race winner, Marc Goossens was on the precipice of making Formula 1 in the 1990s - but a lack of budget left him without a path to the promised land. Turning to an illustrious racing career in sportscars, Goossens left the endurance circuit to try his hand at racing stock cars - and now calls the NASCAR Euro Series home

NASCAR
Jul 1, 2021
Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR Plus

Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR

There has never been a full-time British driver in the NASCAR Cup. But Alex Sedgwick, who is rising through the stock car ranks, wants that to change and could be a trailblazer for European talents to reach the top echelons of the NASCAR ladder

NASCAR
Feb 28, 2021
How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport Plus

How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport

It's 20 years since legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Sr died at the Daytona 500, but the legacy of his crash continues today through the pioneering safety work done by NASCAR

NASCAR
Feb 18, 2021
The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021 Plus

The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season

NASCAR
Feb 12, 2021
How a second-chance NASCAR ace is rebuilding his career Plus

How a second-chance NASCAR ace is rebuilding his career

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a shot at redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith

NASCAR
Feb 11, 2021
Autosport's top 5 NASCAR machines Plus

Autosport's top 5 NASCAR machines

The American stock car scene is more famous for its close racing and occasional punch-ups, but there have been some fantastic machines too. As part of Autosport's 70th anniversary celebrations in 2020, we picked out five of its best

NASCAR
Jan 3, 2021
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Plus

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future

NASCAR
Nov 17, 2020
Why Johnson’s playoff failure won’t tarnish his legacy Plus

Why Johnson’s playoff failure won’t tarnish his legacy

The last season of a retiring NASCAR great has shown promise, and may have resulted in another playoff push without small issues outside his control. 2020 won't be the year Jimmie Johnson would have wanted, but it won't be what he is remembered for

NASCAR
Sep 3, 2020

Latest news

Kurt Busch joins 23XI Racing as teammate to Wallace in 2022
NASCAR NASCAR

Kurt Busch joins 23XI Racing as teammate to Wallace in 2022

NASCAR Cup Series boss steps down amid animal cruelty charges
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series boss steps down amid animal cruelty charges

Michigan NASCAR: Blaney vaults to victory after late restart push
NASCAR NASCAR

Michigan NASCAR: Blaney vaults to victory after late restart push

NASCAR restores more COVID protocols to protect drivers
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR restores more COVID protocols to protect drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.