Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Almirola to retire from NASCAR after 2022 Cup season
NASCAR News

Earnhardt Jr to test NASCAR Next Gen car for Hendrick at Daytona

By:

Dale Earnhardt Jr will get another test in NASCAR's new Next Gen car this week, but the retired two-time Daytona 500 winner has no plans for a Cup Series return.

Earnhardt Jr to test NASCAR Next Gen car for Hendrick at Daytona

With reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson competing this week at the Chili Bowl Nationals, Hendrick Motorsports announced Monday that Earnhardt will test Larson’s #5 Chevrolet today (Tuesday) and tomorrow at Daytona International Speedway test.

The 47-year-old, who currently works as a NASCAR TV analyst for NBC, retired from the Cup Series at the end of the 2017 season but has since made irregular appearances in the second-tier Xfinity Series.

He has contested at least one race a season with his own JR Motorsports outfit, and his next planned race is on 8 April at Martinsville Speedway.

“Excited to get more time behind the wheel of this new car,” Earnhardt said in a message posted to his Twitter account.

“It’s absolutely necessary for me to do my best in the broadcast booth. Thanks Team Hendrick and NASCAR for the opportunity.”

Earnhardt most recently got to run several laps in a Next Gen car last October at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem during a Goodyear tyre test.

“It’s different than anything I’ve ever drove in NASCAR," Earnhardt said after his first test of the new car.

"The braking ability and the braking performance of the car is probably the one thing that stood out to me the most. That was the one thing that took the most to get used to.

“I’m using the brake pedals the same way I’ve used the brake pedals all my life, but this car stops so much better.

Nascar Next Gen

Nascar Next Gen

Photo by: Grace Krenrich

"I’m over-slowing the car way too much. It has a bigger tyre on it, more grip. It has better drive off the corner with that tire.

“It just does everything better. It doesn’t feel too unfamiliar, it doesn’t feel too strange. It does everything like a stock car, just better.”

Retired three-time Cup champion Tony Stewart, now co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, and Earnhardt's fellow driver-turned-TV broadcaster Clint Bowyer also participated in that event.

The tyre test was used in preparation for NASCAR’s plans to run the preseason exhibition Clash race in February on a made-from-scratch 0.25-mile asphalt track built inside the Los Angeles Coliseum.

shares
comments
Almirola to retire from NASCAR after 2022 Cup season
Previous article

Almirola to retire from NASCAR after 2022 Cup season
Load comments
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
Almirola to retire from NASCAR after 2022 Cup season
NASCAR

Almirola to retire from NASCAR after 2022 Cup season

Sage Karam to compete in NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022
NASCAR XFINITY

Sage Karam to compete in NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Earnhardt Jr to test NASCAR Next Gen car for Hendrick at Daytona
NASCAR NASCAR

Earnhardt Jr to test NASCAR Next Gen car for Hendrick at Daytona

Almirola to retire from NASCAR after 2022 Cup season
NASCAR NASCAR

Almirola to retire from NASCAR after 2022 Cup season

Harvick: NASCAR Next Gen Cup car ‘the same, but different’
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

Harvick: NASCAR Next Gen Cup car ‘the same, but different’

Rebranded Petty GMS team reveals 2022 NASCAR Cup plans
NASCAR NASCAR

Rebranded Petty GMS team reveals 2022 NASCAR Cup plans

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson’s journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup title comes straight from the Hollywood blockbuster scripts. While Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons

NASCAR
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Plus

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organisation - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR
Aug 31, 2021
The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin Plus

The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin

A multiple F3000 race winner, Marc Goossens was on the precipice of making Formula 1 in the 1990s - but a lack of budget left him without a path to the promised land. Turning to an illustrious racing career in sportscars, Goossens left the endurance circuit to try his hand at racing stock cars - and now calls the NASCAR Euro Series home

NASCAR
Jul 1, 2021
Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR Plus

Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR

There has never been a full-time British driver in the NASCAR Cup. But Alex Sedgwick, who is rising through the stock car ranks, wants that to change and could be a trailblazer for European talents to reach the top echelons of the NASCAR ladder

NASCAR
Feb 28, 2021
How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport Plus

How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport

It's 20 years since legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Sr died at the Daytona 500, but the legacy of his crash continues today through the pioneering safety work done by NASCAR

NASCAR
Feb 18, 2021
The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021 Plus

The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season

NASCAR
Feb 12, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.