NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins
Chris Buescher beat Martin Truex Jr over the final 10 laps to take a second consecutive win in the rain-delayed NASCAR Cup race at Michigan.
After the final round of green flag pitstops, Buescher cycled into the lead but with Truex – who had won the first two stages – close behind and looking for the clean sweep.
With 12 laps to go Truex went to Buescher’s inside and edged ahead briefly for the lead.
Buescher, however, used the approaching lapped car of Michael McDowell as a pick and side-drafted Truex to pull back into the lead with 10 laps remaining.
From there, Buescher deftly remained ahead of Truex and edged him by 0.152 seconds at the chequered flag to claim his second consecutive win.
The win is the fourth of Buescher’s career and it’s the first time since 2020 that Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing has won consecutive races.
“First off, thank you to all the fans who hung out on Monday with us. It’s awesome,” Buescher said. “I’m glad we got to get this whole thing in. I know it’s been a long weekend.
“My guys gave me a great car again. Had to work for that one too, hard racing at the end. Martin was very clean with me. I appreciate that. Get to go to Victory Lane two weeks in a row. That’s pretty awesome.”
Race winner Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Castrol Edge Ford Mustang in victory lane
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
The Michigan race resumed on Monday after just 75 of the 200 laps were completed on Sunday due to persistent rain causing delays and postponements to the action.
Behind the battle for the win, Denny Hamlin continued to match Truex’s strong run of form ahead of the playoffs with third place – striking impressively as Williams Byron and Kyle Busch both missed the Monday action after crashing out during the opening laps on Sunday.
Buescher’s team-mate Brad Keselowski grabbing fourth ahead of Kyle Larson in fifth who was the only Hendrick Motorsports driver to reach the finish.
Daniel Suarez took a solid sixth place ahead of a trio of playoff contenders Ross Chastain Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney, as Erik Jones completed the top 10.
Polesitter Christopher Bell could only finish 13th having spun out of the lead just before Sunday’s action was halted by the rain.
NASCAR Cup Michigan - Race results (200 laps)
Results to follow
