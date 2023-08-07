Subscribe
Previous / Remainder of Michigan NASCAR Cup race postponed to Monday
NASCAR Race report

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins

Chris Buescher beat Martin Truex Jr over the final 10 laps to take a second consecutive win in the rain-delayed NASCAR Cup race at Michigan.

Jim Utter
By:
Race winner Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Castrol Edge Ford Mustang in victory lane

After the final round of green flag pitstops, Buescher cycled into the lead but with Truex – who had won the first two stages – close behind and looking for the clean sweep.

With 12 laps to go Truex went to Buescher’s inside and edged ahead briefly for the lead.
Buescher, however, used the approaching lapped car of Michael McDowell as a pick and side-drafted Truex to pull back into the lead with 10 laps remaining.

From there, Buescher deftly remained ahead of Truex and edged him by 0.152 seconds at the chequered flag to claim his second consecutive win.

The win is the fourth of Buescher’s career and it’s the first time since 2020 that Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing has won consecutive races.

“First off, thank you to all the fans who hung out on Monday with us. It’s awesome,” Buescher said. “I’m glad we got to get this whole thing in. I know it’s been a long weekend.

“My guys gave me a great car again. Had to work for that one too, hard racing at the end. Martin was very clean with me. I appreciate that. Get to go to Victory Lane two weeks in a row. That’s pretty awesome.”

Race winner Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Castrol Edge Ford Mustang in victory lane

Race winner Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Castrol Edge Ford Mustang in victory lane

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

The Michigan race resumed on Monday after just 75 of the 200 laps were completed on Sunday due to persistent rain causing delays and postponements to the action.

Behind the battle for the win, Denny Hamlin continued to match Truex’s strong run of form ahead of the playoffs with third place – striking impressively as Williams Byron and Kyle Busch both missed the Monday action after crashing out during the opening laps on Sunday.

Buescher’s team-mate Brad Keselowski grabbing fourth ahead of Kyle Larson in fifth who was the only Hendrick Motorsports driver to reach the finish.

Daniel Suarez took a solid sixth place ahead of a trio of playoff contenders Ross Chastain Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney, as Erik Jones completed the top 10.

Polesitter Christopher Bell could only finish 13th having spun out of the lead just before Sunday’s action was halted by the rain.

NASCAR Cup Michigan - Race results (200 laps)

Results to follow

shares
comments

Remainder of Michigan NASCAR Cup race postponed to Monday
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
Remainder of Michigan NASCAR Cup race postponed to Monday

Remainder of Michigan NASCAR Cup race postponed to Monday

NASCAR

Remainder of Michigan NASCAR Cup race postponed to Monday Remainder of Michigan NASCAR Cup race postponed to Monday

NASCAR Cup Richmond: Buescher holds off Hamlin to claim playoff spot

NASCAR Cup Richmond: Buescher holds off Hamlin to claim playoff spot

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Richmond: Buescher holds off Hamlin to claim playoff spot NASCAR Cup Richmond: Buescher holds off Hamlin to claim playoff spot

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Plus
Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Chris Buescher More
Chris Buescher
NASCAR Cup Richmond: Harvick holds off Bell for second straight win

NASCAR Cup Richmond: Harvick holds off Bell for second straight win

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Richmond: Harvick holds off Bell for second straight win NASCAR Cup Richmond: Harvick holds off Bell for second straight win

NASCAR Sprint Cup Pocono: Buescher takes surprise maiden victory

NASCAR Sprint Cup Pocono: Buescher takes surprise maiden victory

NASCAR

NASCAR Sprint Cup Pocono: Buescher takes surprise maiden victory NASCAR Sprint Cup Pocono: Buescher takes surprise maiden victory

Roush Fenway's Buescher denies Elliot second NASCAR Xfinity title

Roush Fenway's Buescher denies Elliot second NASCAR Xfinity title

NASCAR

Roush Fenway's Buescher denies Elliot second NASCAR Xfinity title Roush Fenway's Buescher denies Elliot second NASCAR Xfinity title

Latest news

Red Bull’s DRS edge will take time to close, despite F1 rivals waking up to it

Red Bull’s DRS edge will take time to close, despite F1 rivals waking up to it

F1 Formula 1

Red Bull’s DRS edge will take time to close, despite F1 rivals waking up to it Red Bull’s DRS edge will take time to close, despite F1 rivals waking up to it

More rubber down, no night race and sprint interest: Miami's F1 2024 plans

More rubber down, no night race and sprint interest: Miami's F1 2024 plans

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

More rubber down, no night race and sprint interest: Miami's F1 2024 plans More rubber down, no night race and sprint interest: Miami's F1 2024 plans

Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin

Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin

F1 Formula 1

Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin

How three-time champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring

How three-time champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring

DTM DTM
Nurburgring

How three-time champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring How three-time champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Autosport Staff

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

Plus
Plus
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe