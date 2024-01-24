Netflix releases trailer for NASCAR: Full Speed documentary

NASCAR: Full Speed is stock car racing's answer to Formula 1's Drive to Survive, which will debut its sixth season on Netflix next month.

Despite the meteoritic rise in F1's popularity stateside, NASCAR remains the most-watched form of racing in the USA.

The five-part series will have 45-minute episodes, featuring the following Cup drivers: Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Christopher Bell.

The behind-the-scenes documentary series will centre around the 2023 playoffs and is set for release on 30 January, just a few days before the unofficial start to the 2024 season with the L.A. Clash.

The season officially gets underway with the 66th running of the Daytona 500 on 18 February.

The trailer gives glimpses into the lives of NASCAR's stars, including Byron's Lego-building hobby, Reddick's love of Mario Kart, and the family lives of veterans Logano and Hamlin.

The trailer also features some of the more dramatic moments from the 2023 season such as Preece's harrowing rollover crash in the regular season finale at Daytona and the Chastain/Gragson fight.

NASCAR: Full Speed is produced by Connor Schell, Aaron Cohen, Ben Kennedy, Tim Clark, Matt Summers, Tally Hair and two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr.

NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer Tim Clark said: "This is the most competitive form of motorsport on the planet.

"People are going to see it up close and see the beating and the banging and the aggressiveness of the drivers, but also the skill of the drivers - and what they’re able to do with a race car [driving at] 200 miles an hour, around 38 other race cars, hitting the same spot for 400 miles.”