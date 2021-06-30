Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup News

Chip Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing

By:

Trackhouse Entertainment Group, which is co-owned by Grammy award-winning musician Pitbull, has purchased Chip Ganassi Racing's entire NASCAR Cup Series operation.

The Nashville-based company will acquire all assets of CGR immediately following the 2021 season, after discussions began between Trackhouse team owner Justin Marks and Ganassi roughly two months ago.

Marks founded Trackhouse Racing last year and entered Cup Series competition with a one-car operation for the 2021 season in which Daniel Suarez has impressed and remains in contention for a playoff spot.

Trackhouse will field two cars in 2022 with Suarez confirmed as one of them and the second driver being announced at a later date.

The team will operate out of CGR's Concord, North Carolina race shop and continue to use Hendrick/ECR engines.

Daniel Suarez has impressed for Trackhouse Racing in NASCAR Cup

Photo by: Motorsport Images

“This process took several weeks and I want to thank Chip for being so open and candid with me every step of the journey,” Marks said.

“Chip has built an iconic motorsports empire and the Ganassi brand is globally recognised as a winner in the auto racing industry.”

It is unclear where this leaves current Ganassi drivers Kurt Busch and Ross Chastain, but Marks confirmed that both drivers are being considered.

CGR will continue with its IndyCar, IMSA and Extreme E race teams while stepping away from NASCAR.

Chip Ganassi first entered NASCAR as a team owner in 2001, winning 14 Cup races and 20 Xfinity Series races over the past two decades.

Ganassi explained that he has no intentions of leaving racing and that he didn't even intend to sell the NASCAR team.

"I can honestly say that my NASCAR team was not for sale," said Ganassi. "Justin [Marks] simply came to me with a great offer and an even better vision.”

More to follow...

