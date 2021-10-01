Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Gasly urges AlphaTauri to work on stopping costly F1 mistakes Next / WRC Finland: Breen leads Tanak as night stage concertinas the pack
NASCAR Cup / Talladega II Interview

Bowman: NASCAR Cup playoffs 'a little frustrating' so far

By:

Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman has been left "frustrated" by the way his NASCAR Cup Series playoffs have unfolded, after coming from behind to make it through the first round.

Bowman: NASCAR Cup playoffs 'a little frustrating' so far

The 2021 season had been a breakout one for Bowman, after taking over the iconic No. 48 Chevrolet at Hendrick Motorsports this season made famous by seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson and amassed a career-best three wins in the 26-race regular season.

That allowed him to start the 16-driver playoffs as the sixth seed, just six points behind reigning Cup champion and teammate Chase Elliott.

But Bowman had endured an equally tough start to the first two rounds of the playoffs – he was 26th in the Round 1 opener at Darlington and 22nd in the Round 2 opener at Las Vegas.

“I feel like last year we had a really great playoff run. This year we’ve kind of had the opposite of what we had last year. It’s definitely been a little frustrating,” Bowman said.

“I know we have the tools we need to get the job done, and I’m confident we’ll have fast race cars. But I was really confident before we went to Las Vegas as well, and obviously that didn’t work out very well for us.”

Bowman was able to claw his way back in the first round with finishes of 12th at Richmond, and fifth at Bristol that allowed him to survive the elimination of the first four drivers from further title contention.

Last Sunday’s race at Las Vegas has him facing a similar battle ahead to advance out of Round 2, but the races remaining – Sunday at Talladega and the following weekend on the Charlotte Roval are ripe with unpredictability.

While Hendrick cars are typically among the fastest on NASCAR’s superspeedways of late, Bowman has crashed out in two of the three superspeedway races this season and finished seventh in the other.

“The biggest stress point for me is like trying to make the right decisions to make it to the end of the race (on Sunday). It’s really difficult to do, no matter how good of a speedway racer you are,” he said.

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

“Just trying to make the right decisions there and the right calls. Hopefully we’ll end up towards the front there at the end of the day. It’s definitely pretty tough.”

The 10 October race on the Charlotte Roval – among the most difficult of the seven road courses on the schedule this year – won’t be any less challenging.

“I would just say that it really doesn’t have any room for error. It’s a tough place to get around,” Bowman said of the Roval. “Once you start pushing, if you make any mistakes, they tend to bite you pretty hard. I’ve been guilty of that there.

“It’s just really easy to get yourself in trouble and overdrive a corner and tear something up. So, I feel like that’s what really makes it a wild card. You have a lot of mistakes from people that you may not normally see.”

Amassing enough points in the next two races to survive and next round of eliminations will be tough for Bowman, but a win in either one locks him into the semifinal round regardless of his points position.

“I’m really confident that we’re going to have a really fast race car. We always do. The guys do a great job on our superspeedway cars, and we show that each and every year,” Bowman said.

“Not super confident that my 39 best friends are going to make the best decisions all day to put me in a great spot, but at the same time, we’re all in the same situation and just go race and do what we can.

“So, I’m going to do my best to put myself in the best position I can. I feel like we need to be aggressive all day and go try and win the thing, so that’s what I’m going to try to do.”

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Gasly urges AlphaTauri to work on stopping costly F1 mistakes

Previous article

Gasly urges AlphaTauri to work on stopping costly F1 mistakes

Next article

WRC Finland: Breen leads Tanak as night stage concertinas the pack

WRC Finland: Breen leads Tanak as night stage concertinas the pack
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo urges F1 rules rethink after Norris pitlane entry incident

1 d
2
Formula 1

Istanbul F1 circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat

1 d
3
MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marc Marquez leads damp first practice at COTA

2 h
4
Formula 1

The F1 S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

1 d
5
Formula 1

How McLaren’s 'united' culture is feeding its F1 charge

10 h
Latest news
WRC Finland: Breen leads Tanak as night stage concertinas the pack
WRC

WRC Finland: Breen leads Tanak as night stage concertinas the pack

36m
Bowman: NASCAR Cup playoffs 'a little frustrating' so far
NAS

Bowman: NASCAR Cup playoffs 'a little frustrating' so far

1 h
Gasly urges AlphaTauri to work on stopping costly F1 mistakes
F1

Gasly urges AlphaTauri to work on stopping costly F1 mistakes

1 h
Americas MotoGP: Marc Marquez leads damp first practice at COTA
MGP

Americas MotoGP: Marc Marquez leads damp first practice at COTA

2 h
The real-life Jedi revival earning rave reviews in club racing Plus
NTNL

The real-life Jedi revival earning rave reviews in club racing

3 h
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
Toyota: Everybody will be learning on the go with Next Gen NASCAR
NASCAR

Toyota: Everybody will be learning on the go with Next Gen NASCAR

NASCAR Las Vegas: Hamlin beats Elliott for victory
Video Inside
NASCAR

NASCAR Las Vegas: Hamlin beats Elliott for victory

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Plus
NASCAR

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

Trending Today

Alfa Romeo urges F1 rules rethink after Norris pitlane entry incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo urges F1 rules rethink after Norris pitlane entry incident

Istanbul F1 circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Istanbul F1 circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat

Americas MotoGP: Marc Marquez leads damp first practice at COTA
MotoGP MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marc Marquez leads damp first practice at COTA

The F1 S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

How McLaren’s 'united' culture is feeding its F1 charge
Formula 1 Formula 1

How McLaren’s 'united' culture is feeding its F1 charge

Why F1’s best-sounding car flattered to deceive Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1’s best-sounding car flattered to deceive

Gasly urges AlphaTauri to work on stopping costly F1 mistakes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly urges AlphaTauri to work on stopping costly F1 mistakes

MotoGP's Marquez hits back at Fabrizio's "waste of time" comments
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP's Marquez hits back at Fabrizio's "waste of time" comments

Latest news

WRC Finland: Breen leads Tanak as night stage concertinas the pack
WRC WRC

WRC Finland: Breen leads Tanak as night stage concertinas the pack

Bowman: NASCAR Cup playoffs 'a little frustrating' so far
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Bowman: NASCAR Cup playoffs 'a little frustrating' so far

Gasly urges AlphaTauri to work on stopping costly F1 mistakes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly urges AlphaTauri to work on stopping costly F1 mistakes

Americas MotoGP: Marc Marquez leads damp first practice at COTA
MotoGP MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marc Marquez leads damp first practice at COTA

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.