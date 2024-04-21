All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP Spanish GP

Zarco: Honda 'doesn't need to be pessimistic' about MotoGP form

Johann Zarco doesn't feel Honda needs to be 'pessimistic’ following a frustrating run of results in the opening races of the 2024 season.

Rachit Thukral Oriol Puigdemont
Upd:
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Honda’s downturn in performance has continued into the new campaign, with the RC213V still lagging behind rivals despite the work that went into upgrading the bike over the winter.

The Japanese manufacturer returned empty-handed from last weekend’s Americas GP, with Luca Marini finishing 16th and last in the sole-surviving Honda, as Zarco, LCR team-mate Takaaki Nakagami and factory rider Joan Mir all retired with unrelated issues.

The non-score came 12 months after Alex Rins guided the LCR team to a stunning victory at the Circuit of the Americas, a venue where Marc Marquez had previously been unbeatable on the factory bike.

But Zarco doesn’t see Honda’s lack of results in the early part of the year as a cause for concern, as he feels the brand has what it takes to turn around its fortunes.

“I'm still positive,” he said. “We don't need to be pessimistic, because we knew that it was going to be difficult with this really new project. Honda changes so many things.

“It's easy to say we need time, but this is it because on races where Honda was performing well [like Austin], at the moment we did the worst.

“When we compare to other bikes, we clearly see that something is missing.

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“[We] don't need to be pessimistic because I really think there are no secrets on the technical side, just things to understand and we have the capacity of the people to understand it.

“But maybe we need to see it in another way, another prism, another way to see things.

“As long as I can give this energy I gave on the bike and give this explanation because that's my quality as a rider, we will go forward.”

Honda MotoGP boss Alberto Puig admitted that he is “confused” as to why the “good improvements” made on the bike have not yielded the desired results on track so far.

He had previously suggested a big boost in Honda’s performance is possible by the summer break, as the full impact of its operational overhaul becomes clear.

Zarco said a frustrating outing at Austin will only serve as a reminder of where it needs to improve, as it continues to bring new parts on the bike and take advantage of the new concessions system.

“We maybe weren't competitive. It's just as well taking a beating like this to really realise some things,” he told French broadcaster Canal+.

“We really seem to be in a different system. There are no secrets, Honda will find [solutions], because they've revolutionised things so much that they need to find again their bearings a bit, but I'm trying to analyse it this way.

“Clearly, we want to fight and we can't, so I'm gutted. I pedalled after the few laps I did, to sweat the frustration out and let it go.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Espargaro considering Aprilia test rider role, but MotoGP future still open

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Quartararo: Marquez's Honda MotoGP exit "woke a lot of people up" at Yamaha

Quartararo: Marquez's Honda MotoGP exit "woke a lot of people up" at Yamaha

MotoGP
Americas GP
Quartararo: Marquez's Honda MotoGP exit "woke a lot of people up" at Yamaha
Vinales: Aprilia MotoGP win has a “different value” to Suzuki, Yamaha triumphs

Vinales: Aprilia MotoGP win has a “different value” to Suzuki, Yamaha triumphs

MotoGP
Americas GP
Vinales: Aprilia MotoGP win has a “different value” to Suzuki, Yamaha triumphs
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Plus
Plus
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
Johann Zarco
More from
Johann Zarco
Zarco not "scared" of losing riding style on Honda like in KTM MotoGP days

Zarco not "scared" of losing riding style on Honda like in KTM MotoGP days

MotoGP
Zarco not "scared" of losing riding style on Honda like in KTM MotoGP days
Honda 'doesn’t know yet what is good to do' on 2024 MotoGP bike – Zarco

Honda 'doesn’t know yet what is good to do' on 2024 MotoGP bike – Zarco

MotoGP
Honda 'doesn’t know yet what is good to do' on 2024 MotoGP bike – Zarco
Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?

Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?

Latest news

Herta admits he “misjudged” Newgarden IndyCar clash at Long Beach

Herta admits he “misjudged” Newgarden IndyCar clash at Long Beach

INDY IndyCar
Long Beach
Herta admits he “misjudged” Newgarden IndyCar clash at Long Beach
IndyCar Long Beach: Dixon wins strategic battle, Herta hits Newgarden

IndyCar Long Beach: Dixon wins strategic battle, Herta hits Newgarden

INDY IndyCar
Long Beach
IndyCar Long Beach: Dixon wins strategic battle, Herta hits Newgarden
McLaren admits Malukas injury “more serious than we thought”

McLaren admits Malukas injury “more serious than we thought”

INDY IndyCar
Long Beach
McLaren admits Malukas injury “more serious than we thought”
Evans: New points system offered “zero reward” from “mega” WRC battle

Evans: New points system offered “zero reward” from “mega” WRC battle

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia
Evans: New points system offered “zero reward” from “mega” WRC battle

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe