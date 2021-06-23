Tickets Subscribe
Japanese MotoGP round cancelled, COTA race comes in as replacement
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

Yamaha WSBK rider Gerloff replaces Morbidelli for Dutch MotoGP

Yamaha World Superbike rider Garrett Gerloff will make his MotoGP debut in this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix in place of the injured Franco Morbidelli at Petronas SRT.

Yamaha WSBK rider Gerloff replaces Morbidelli for Dutch MotoGP

Morbidelli aggravated a pre-existing left knee injury on Tuesday in a training accident and has been ruled out of this weekend’s Assen round.

In his place comes American Gerloff, who was drafted in to replace Valentino Rossi in Valencia last year at the factory Yamaha star – only to ride on just the Friday as the nine-time grand prix world champion was cleared to ride from Saturday after passing a COVID test.

However, Gerloff’s performance in the mixed conditions on a bike and tyres he had no experience on impressed Yamaha management.

With no WSBK clash this weekend, Gerloff will finally get his shot at his MotoGP race debut at Assen on the two-year-old ‘A-spec’ M1 in SRT colours.

“I’m excited for the opportunity ahead, I’m not someone who runs away from a challenge, so I’m ready to get to the track,” Gerloff said.

“It’ll be a new circuit for me, I like trying new tracks, it looks fun, fast and flowing, and really suits my riding style.

“I’m looking forward to jumping on the Yamaha M1 again and twisting the throttle.

“We’ll see how things go, but I feel good and would like to thank Yamaha and the team for considering me.

“It won't be easy, but I'm going to give it my best shot!”

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Gerloff will be the first American rider to start a MotoGP race since the late Nicky Hayden stood in for the injured Dani Pedrosa at Honda in Australia back in 2016.

America’s last win in the top class of grand prix racing came at Assen back in 2011 courtesy of 2009 World Superbike champion Ben Spies, who was also riding a Yamaha.

Gerloff made his debut in WSBK with the GRT Yamaha satellite squad in 2020 having come through the MotoAmerica ranks.

Scoring three podiums last year, Gerloff added a fourth to his career tally in the opening round of the campaign at Aragon in May in the Superpole race for the GRT squad.

Gerloff has no prior experience of Assen, after last year’s WSBK round was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Plus

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Plus

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021

