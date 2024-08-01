Yamaha retains Rins on new two-year MotoGP contract

Alex Rins will remain with Yamaha in MotoGP until the end of the 2026 season after signing a new two-year contract.

The deal was announced by Yamaha on the eve of this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone, but it is understood that the two parties had already agreed terms prior to the Dutch GP almost a month ago.

Yamaha considers Rins as a key player in the development of the M1 as it bids to close the gap to European rivals Ducati, Aprilia and KTM through the new concession system.

The Japanese marque recruited the six-time MotoGP race winner at the start of the 2024 season to replace the underperforming Franco Morbidelli and he has scored points in four of the eight grands prix he has contested so far, with his best results being a pair of 13th-place finishes.

The Spaniard missed the previous round in Germany after a major opening-lap crash at Assen, but is fit to take part this weekend in Britain on MotoGP’s return from the summer break.

"I'm very happy to continue working with Yamaha for two more years, and I want to thank the team and the management in Iwata for their trust in me," said Rins.

"We have a clear goal, to bring Yamaha where it belongs, and that's to fight for championships.

"Since the first minute, I have seen Yamaha's willingness to improve and how they are putting in all the resources to reach that objective.

"As a result, and thanks to our work, we have made some important steps this season heading in that direction, and we want to continue that way in the following years.

"I'm delighted to keep bringing my experience in MotoGP and work ethic to a team that has proved to be pushing very hard all together and that will continue doing so."

The signing of Rins means Yamaha will head into 2025-26 with an unchanged line-up, having already convinced 2021 champion Fabio Quartararo to continue at the team for another term.

Pramac, which will join Yamaha’s stable as a satellite team next year, is yet to reveal its 2025 riders, but an announcement regarding the hiring of current Trackhouse rider Miguel Oliveira is expected imminently.

All signs suggest that Oliveira will be paired with a rookie from Moto2 in 2025.

"We are delighted to announce that Alex Rins will continue as a Yamaha factory rider for a further two years," said Yamaha MotoGP boss Lin Jarvis.

"We have clearly stated that we have a strong desire and intent to return to the top again in the MotoGP championship. To achieve that goal, we have already recruited new staff, changed our internal organisation structures, and expanded our external technical partnerships.

"We have additionally committed to expand our presence in 2025 with an independent second factory team and now it is time to ensure that we have the riders we want to achieve the results we, and they, crave for. Alex signing on for two more years is an important part of our plan for the MotoGP project.

"Alex is not only a very talented and fast rider, but he is also technically savvy, a hard worker, and a real team player.

"The collaboration between Alex and Fabio gives Yamaha the confidence that together they can strengthen the bike development project."