Yamaha, Honda MotoGP concession hopes face stiff KTM opposition
Yamaha and Honda’s hopes of getting concessions to help improve their uncompetitive MotoGP bikes face stiff opposition from KTM.
MotoGP’s Japanese manufacturers are enduring a torrid 2023 campaign as both occupy the last spots on the constructors’ table having enjoyed very little success this season.
Honda scored a victory with Alex Rins at the Americas GP, but this has proven to be an outlier as no other HRC podium has come since, while Yamaha has just two rostrums to its credit.
In recent months, Dorna Sports’ chief sporting officer Carlos Ezpeleta confirmed the commercial rights holder was looking to introduce concessions to Honda and Yamaha to help them overturn their woes.
Concessions were brought in for the 2014 season to help new and struggling manufacturers, with Ducati, Aprilia, KTM and Suzuki all enjoying these benefits at this time as all eventually became race winners again.
Honda and Yamaha are the only marques to have never run under concessions, and under the current rule framework would not qualify.
As such, Dorna would need to get unanimous agreement in the manufacturers’ association (MSMA) for Honda and Yamaha to be able to receive concessions – something KTM is opposed to.
“I have a very clear, tough, opinion on concessions, and we would not want to change that opinion,” KTM motorsport boss Pit Beirer said at the Austrian GP, as reported by de.motorsport.com.
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“So, the regulations are already like this: if you are a newcomer, you get these concessions.
“But Honda and Yamaha are just in God’s name not newcomers. And their success is just not that long ago.
“Honda won a grand prix this year, we [KTM] haven’t. Is the bike that bad? They won the grand prix in America this year. Yamaha was on the podium twice, world champion [in 2021] with [Fabio] Quartararo.”
It’s not inconceivable that Dorna can achieve unanimity from the MSMA. A recent format tweak proposed for the British GP prior to the summer break was initially blocked by Ducati, who wanted it to be introduced in 2024.
But, over the summer break, Ducati changed its stance and this change to Friday’s sessions came into immediate effect at Silverstone two weeks ago.
Autosport recently spoke to RNF Aprilia’s Miguel Oliveira, who raced under concessions at KTM, on the matter and he felt the rules on this shouldn’t be changed exclusively for the Japanese manufacturers.
“No rush” to decide 2025 MotoGP future despite crucial test looming – Marquez
MotoGP Austrian GP: Zarco edges Quartararo to top first practice
KTM’s 2024 MotoGP rider logjam deepens ahead of Austrian GP
KTM’s 2024 MotoGP rider logjam deepens ahead of Austrian GP KTM’s 2024 MotoGP rider logjam deepens ahead of Austrian GP
LCR confirms KTM MotoGP approach but has 'no intention' to split with Honda
LCR confirms KTM MotoGP approach but has 'no intention' to split with Honda LCR confirms KTM MotoGP approach but has 'no intention' to split with Honda
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects
Latest news
Dixon apologises for “not on” Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst
Dixon apologises for “not on” Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst Dixon apologises for “not on” Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst
Honda’s "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez
Honda’s "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez Honda’s "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez
F1 Dutch GP promotes inclusivity and clamps down on flare use
F1 Dutch GP promotes inclusivity and clamps down on flare use F1 Dutch GP promotes inclusivity and clamps down on flare use
Pol Espargaro penalised for Marquez Austria MotoGP practice block
Pol Espargaro penalised for Marquez Austria MotoGP practice block Pol Espargaro penalised for Marquez Austria MotoGP practice block
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.