All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP Emilia-Romagna GP

Why Marquez is willing to crash to improve his pace on Ducati MotoGP bike

Marquez may be hurting his chances in the short term by going beyond the limit in qualifying, but he isn’t concerned by his recent run of crashes

Rachit Thukral Lorenza D'Adderio
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing crash

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Gresini rider Marc Marquez says he doesn’t mind crashing often in qualifying sessions as it is important for him to learn new things and improve his pace on Ducati’s MotoGP bike.

Marquez lost control of his GP23 prototype into Turn 3 with a little under 10 minutes to go into Q2, forcing him to dash to the pitlane and hop on his second bike - which he had already shunted in final practice earlier on Saturday.

Ultimately, the Spaniard was unable to improve on the benchmark he had set earlier in the session, leaving him seventh on the grid and behind the same-spec GP23 bike of VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi.

It was the second MotoGP round in succession where the six-time MotoGP champion had qualified out of position due to a mistake of his own making, with a similar incident in the first Misano round forcing him to start from the outside of the third row.

However, Marquez said he has to accept that he will be crashing often because, with championship protagonists Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin running in a class of their own, it is important for him to fully address his own weaknesses.

Asked to explain why he has been having frequent accidents in qualifying, the 31-year-old replied: “Because life is like this: try, [make an] error, try, [make an] error.

“The problem is that for learning [we need to make mistakes]. We are trying things in front of millions of people. But we need to accept that. But I will keep trying.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I feel uncomfortable but I need to understand why I feel uncomfortable. If it's because I don't put enough load [on tyres or I put] too much load [on tyres].

“Unlucky for me that I crashed at Turn 3 in qualifying practice because in the race also I had a moment there.

“My life is like this and I will try. I have the confidence of victories and then I will try in Indonesia. Maybe I will finish again on the gravel, we will see. But I hope to improve for the future.”

Marquez explained that it’s the behaviour of the new tyres that makes him "uncomfortable" on the bike - and that explains why he is stronger in race trim than over a single lap.

It’s also the reason why he has been trying new things on the bikes, which ultimately led to the crash that left him over eight-tenths off pole position in qualifying.

He said: “I felt uncomfortable with the new tyre during all the season. When the tyre have [done] six-seven laps, ]in] some corners I'm faster than [I’m] with the new tyre. So it's there where we need to understand and we need to try a few things.

“This GP we started to try small things on the electronics to understand my riding style. But it's true that I feel uncomfortable with the amazing grip on the rear that I was not used [to] all my career.

“The way to do the time attack all my career, my concept was completely different with another bike [Honda]. So this is the hardest point to change.”

Marquez was able to make amends for his qualifying error by charging up to fourth by the second lap, but he lacked the pace to fight for a spot on the podium.

A late off-track moment left him under serious pressure from Tech3 GasGas’s Pedro Acosta but he was able to fend him off the KTM rookie to safeguard fourth place.

Marquez spent the final years of his Honda career with what had become the slowest bike on the grid, making it near-impossible for him to break inside the top five.

But the shift to last year’s Ducati has suddenly made him more competitive and he feels he is now more willing to try new things on the bike knowing that there are better results to be had.

“Of course the fact [that you can] win races, the fact [that you can] fight for the top [positions] gives you more confidence to try things.

“In the past, if you try [new things] but you don't feel like [you will] never arrive [to the front], and then you start to try less.

“But now the good things arrive. I try when I need to try.

“And [with] qualifying practice, it's a session that you need to try. Today I did the [initial] lap time and then I pushed a bit more. Yesterday I did the lap time and I know that I was already on the P3.

“But the only mistake I didn't like today was one in FP2. But [with] the qualifying practice [error], it's like this.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Martin: Dash message distraction led to Misano sprint-losing error

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Bastianini defends controversial Misano winning move as "on the limit"

Bastianini defends controversial Misano winning move as "on the limit"

MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Bastianini defends controversial Misano winning move as "on the limit"
Marquez: Bastianini should have been penalised for last-lap Martin pass

Marquez: Bastianini should have been penalised for last-lap Martin pass

MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Marquez: Bastianini should have been penalised for last-lap Martin pass
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Plus
Plus
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
Marc Marquez
More from
Marc Marquez
Rossi takes another swipe at Marquez over bitter 2015 MotoGP feud

Rossi takes another swipe at Marquez over bitter 2015 MotoGP feud

MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Rossi takes another swipe at Marquez over bitter 2015 MotoGP feud
Why Marc Marquez will have the hardest fight of his career in MotoGP 2025

Why Marc Marquez will have the hardest fight of his career in MotoGP 2025

MotoGP
Why Marc Marquez will have the hardest fight of his career in MotoGP 2025
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Gresini Racing
More from
Gresini Racing
Why Marc Marquez's Aragon win has more implications than people might think

Why Marc Marquez's Aragon win has more implications than people might think

MotoGP
Aragon GP
Why Marc Marquez's Aragon win has more implications than people might think
Emotional Marquez dedicates Aragon MotoGP win to his closest circle

Emotional Marquez dedicates Aragon MotoGP win to his closest circle

MotoGP
Aragon GP
Emotional Marquez dedicates Aragon MotoGP win to his closest circle
First Ducati MotoGP victory inching closer for rapid Marquez in Aragon

First Ducati MotoGP victory inching closer for rapid Marquez in Aragon

MotoGP
Aragon GP
First Ducati MotoGP victory inching closer for rapid Marquez in Aragon

Latest news

Ricciardo in “much happier place” over uncertain F1 future than 2022 McLaren exit

Ricciardo in “much happier place” over uncertain F1 future than 2022 McLaren exit

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Ricciardo in “much happier place” over uncertain F1 future than 2022 McLaren exit
BTCC Silverstone: Ingram overcomes last lap contact with Sutton to win delayed final race

BTCC Silverstone: Ingram overcomes last lap contact with Sutton to win delayed final race

BTCC BTCC
Silverstone (National Circuit)
BTCC Silverstone: Ingram overcomes last lap contact with Sutton to win delayed final race
McLaren wants review of Red Bull/RB relationship after "peculiar" Ricciardo fastest lap

McLaren wants review of Red Bull/RB relationship after "peculiar" Ricciardo fastest lap

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
McLaren wants review of Red Bull/RB relationship after "peculiar" Ricciardo fastest lap
Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties

Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe