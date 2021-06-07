Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP
MotoGP Testing report

Vinales heads Yamaha 1-2 in post-Catalan GP MotoGP test

By:

Maverick Vinales led a Yamaha 1-2 ahead of team-mate Fabio Quartararo at the post-Catalan Grand Prix test on Monday at Barcelona.

Vinales heads Yamaha 1-2 in post-Catalan GP MotoGP test

Most of the field remained at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya circuit for the second in-season test day of 2021, though Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro sat it out due to some swelling in his arm – a legacy of recent arm-pump surgery.

LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami led the opening hour of running with a 1m40.648s, the Honda rider aiding in HRC’s extensive testing programme spread between all of its riders.

The session was red-flagged around 45 minutes in due to a crash for Avintia’s Luca Marini, though the Italian was unharmed in the spill.

Franco Morbidelli didn’t have any new items to test on Monday and focused largely on set-up work, the Petronas SRT rider fastest after hour two on his Yamaha with a 1m40.22s.

Reigning world champion Joan Mir led the session after the third hour with a 1m39.816s, with a spokesperson from Suzuki stating the Spaniard’s programme consisted of testing bike and electronic set-up ideas, but no new developments.

With Mir's team-mate Alex Rins sidelined following surgery on the right arm he broke last Thursday in a training accident, Sylvain Guintoli took his place on Monday.

Mir’s time stood as the benchmark for a good while, before Quartararo took over with a 1m39.537s to end the sixth hour on top.

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo admitted on Monday afternoon that he should have been disqualified from Sunday’s Catalan GP for riding with his leather race suit open in the closing stages.

He was instead handed a three-second penalty, which dropped him to sixth having already been dropped from third to fourth by another three-second penalty for a track limits violation.

With just under 50 minutes of the session remaining, his Yamaha team-mate Vinales took over top spot with a 1m39.516s, before bettering this to a 1m39.400s.

Both factory Yamaha riders worked on basic set-up ideas, while Vinales also tried a new chassis and carbon swingarm as he worked on his end-of-race pace.

PLUS: How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

Nakagami completed the top three ahead of Mir and Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia, who crashed at Turn 5 in the afternoon.

Pol Espargaro also had a crash on Monday at Turn 9, but the Honda rider was sixth ahead of Pramac’s Johann Zarco, Morbidelli, race winner Miguel Oliveira on the KTM and the other SRT Yamaha of Valentino Rossi.

Marc Marquez showed clear signs of his physical condition improving as he completed 87 laps on his Honda in 11th, 0.654 seconds off the pace, ahead of KTM’s Brad Binder and Marini.

Jack Miller joined his Ducati team-mate Bagnaia in the Turn 5 gravel trap and was 14th ahead of LCR’s Alex Marquez.

shares
comments

Related video

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP

Previous article

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

3h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off

1d
3
Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli

3h
4
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

6h
5
MotoGP

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP

1h
Latest news
Vinales heads Yamaha 1-2 in post-Catalan GP MotoGP test
MGP

Vinales heads Yamaha 1-2 in post-Catalan GP MotoGP test

1h
Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP
MGP

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP

1h
Miller knew “cheeky” Quartararo error would get him Catalunya MotoGP podium
MGP

Miller knew “cheeky” Quartararo error would get him Catalunya MotoGP podium

2h
Oliveira: Too early to think about MotoGP title despite Catalunya win
MGP

Oliveira: Too early to think about MotoGP title despite Catalunya win

3h
Tank Slappers Podcast: Catalunya MotoGP review
MGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Catalunya MotoGP review

4h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP Catalan GP
MotoGP

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP

Miller knew “cheeky” Quartararo error would get him Catalunya MotoGP podium Catalan GP
MotoGP

Miller knew “cheeky” Quartararo error would get him Catalunya MotoGP podium

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Catalan GP Plus
MotoGP

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
5h
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Plus

How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021, having stormed to victory at a venue where he last year served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha’s factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend has revealed one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021

Trending Today

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP

Quartararo hit with penalty for suit infringement in Catalunya MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo hit with penalty for suit infringement in Catalunya MotoGP

Perez came close to retiring car before late Baku victory
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez came close to retiring car before late Baku victory

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Latest news

Vinales heads Yamaha 1-2 in post-Catalan GP MotoGP test
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales heads Yamaha 1-2 in post-Catalan GP MotoGP test

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP

Miller knew “cheeky” Quartararo error would get him Catalunya MotoGP podium
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller knew “cheeky” Quartararo error would get him Catalunya MotoGP podium

Oliveira: Too early to think about MotoGP title despite Catalunya win
MotoGP MotoGP

Oliveira: Too early to think about MotoGP title despite Catalunya win

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.