Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Tank Slappers Podcast: Catalunya MotoGP review Next / Miller knew “cheeky” Quartararo error would get him Catalunya MotoGP podium
MotoGP / Catalan GP News

Oliveira: Too early to think about MotoGP title despite Catalunya win

By:

KTM’s Miguel Oliveira admits “it’s quite early” to begin to think about his MotoGP title hopes in 2021 despite his Catalan Grand Prix win on Sunday.

Oliveira: Too early to think about MotoGP title despite Catalunya win

The Portuguese rider struggled at the start of 2021, as the RC16 didn’t get on well with Michelin’s generally softer front tyre allocation in the early rounds.

Failing to crack a top 10 from the first five races, a new chassis transformed Oliveira’s fortunes last week at Mugello as he scored second before going on to take his third career MotoGP victory last Sunday at Barcelona.

Now making advancement up the championship order, sitting 61 points behind leader Fabio Quartararo, Oliveira admits his recent form makes it “tempting” to begin to think about the championship.

However, he says it’s still too early in the season to begin to think like this and is focused now on simply building on his recent upturn in form.

“I mean, it’s quite early I think to talk about title hopes or anything like that,” he said.

“We got a really bad start to the championship and that put us really on the bottom of the standings.

“And now we are building up results.

“It’s quite tempting to think [with] back-to-back podiums and me moving up so quickly in the standings, it’s quite tempting to think about that [the championship].

“But I just prefer to focus on every weekend, try to do the maximum weekend and bring home the most points as possible in every race.

“In the end, we’ll see where we end up, but right now this is the main focus.”

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MotoGP

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Oliveira says “key” to his run to victory was the period from lap two to 11 of Sunday’s 24-lap race where he led for the first time and was able to manage his hard front and rear tyres.

However, he admits the final laps – where he came under pressure from Pramac’s Johann Zarco – “were really hard” to just stay on the bike as his rubber eventually faded.

“From my perspective it was hard to understand what was going on behind me,” he said of his race.

“I knew at the beginning there was a couple of switches on the position.

“I got this little gap that I was comfortable, and I could be gentle with the tyres, do my lines and not make any mistakes.

“And I think that was the key to be able to finish.

“Was quite hard for everyone I guess, but for me it was extra hard because I had a hard front tyre and the last eight laps were really hard for me to stay on the bike and not crash.”

shares
comments

Related video

Tank Slappers Podcast: Catalunya MotoGP review

Previous article

Tank Slappers Podcast: Catalunya MotoGP review

Next article

Miller knew “cheeky” Quartararo error would get him Catalunya MotoGP podium

Miller knew “cheeky” Quartararo error would get him Catalunya MotoGP podium
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

1h
2
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

3h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off

22h
4
Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli

38min
5
Formula 1

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku

5h
Latest news
Miller knew “cheeky” Quartararo error would get him Catalunya MotoGP podium
MGP

Miller knew “cheeky” Quartararo error would get him Catalunya MotoGP podium

11m
Oliveira: Too early to think about MotoGP title despite Catalunya win
MGP

Oliveira: Too early to think about MotoGP title despite Catalunya win

47m
Tank Slappers Podcast: Catalunya MotoGP review
MGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Catalunya MotoGP review

1h
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus
MGP

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

3h
Mir "pissed off" at Catalunya MotoGP strategy blunder
MGP

Mir "pissed off" at Catalunya MotoGP strategy blunder

6h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Miller knew “cheeky” Quartararo error would get him Catalunya MotoGP podium Catalan GP
MotoGP

Miller knew “cheeky” Quartararo error would get him Catalunya MotoGP podium

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Catalan GP Plus
MotoGP

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

Mir "pissed off" at Catalunya MotoGP strategy blunder Catalan GP
MotoGP

Mir "pissed off" at Catalunya MotoGP strategy blunder

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
3h
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Plus

How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021, having stormed to victory at a venue where he last year served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha’s factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend has revealed one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021

Trending Today

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku

Perez came close to retiring car before late Baku victory
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez came close to retiring car before late Baku victory

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Wolff: Mercedes form ‘unacceptable’ in F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes form ‘unacceptable’ in F1 title fight

Latest news

Miller knew “cheeky” Quartararo error would get him Catalunya MotoGP podium
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller knew “cheeky” Quartararo error would get him Catalunya MotoGP podium

Oliveira: Too early to think about MotoGP title despite Catalunya win
MotoGP MotoGP

Oliveira: Too early to think about MotoGP title despite Catalunya win

Tank Slappers Podcast: Catalunya MotoGP review
MotoGP MotoGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Catalunya MotoGP review

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.