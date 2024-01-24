Subscribe
MotoGP VR46 launch
Valentino Rossi’s MotoGP team reveals all-new 2024 livery

Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Racing team has unveiled its 2024 MotoGP livery, which has undergone a significant change for this year as it welcomes a new title sponsor.

Lewis Duncan
Author Lewis Duncan
Updated
Bikes of Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team, Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

The 2024 season will mark the third for the VR46 team in the premier class, having made its debut in 2021 with Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini.

Its sophomore campaign proved to be a breakout year for both team and Bezzecchi, who won three grands prix as the latter finished third in the riders’ standings.

Bezzecchi remains for 2024 as part of a revised line-up that now features Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Having lost his Gresini Ducati ride to Marc Marquez for this year, the Qatar Grand Prix winner found refuge at VR46, replacing Marini after he signed to Honda on a two-year deal.

The VR46 team has also undergone a rebrand, with Indonesia’s state-owned oil and gas corporation Pertamina taking over from Mooney as title partner with its Pertamina Enduro lubricant brand.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Media VR46

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

This is reflected in the new yellow, white and red livery the team is running this year, which was revealed on Wednesday at its launch presentation in Italy.

The VR46 team will continue to race year-old Ducati machinery in 2024 as it enters the final year of its current deal with the Italian manufacturer.

While VR46 has stated over the past few months that its priority is to remain a Ducati satellite, it has continually been linked with a move to Yamaha for 2025 as the Japanese brand looks to field two more bikes.

Bezzecchi was offered the chance to race a factory Ducati in Pramac colours for 2024, but elected to remain with VR46.

While it keeps him in an environment he is familiar with, Bezzecchi told Autosport last year that he wants his next move to be to a full factory team and saw no sense in simply swapping one satellite squad for another.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Media VR46

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

OPINION: The young Italian embodying his legendary MotoGP team owner

VR46 will be one of four Ducati teams on the grid in 2024, alongside Gresini, the factory Ducati squad and Pramac.

Gresini was the first team this year to unveil its 2024 colours last Saturday, followed by the works Ducati outfit on Monday.

Testing for the new season begins on 6 February for three days at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.

Bikes of Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team, Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Media VR46

Bikes of Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team, Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
