MotoGP / German GP News

“Unbelievable” tyre issue made Espargaro’s Germany MotoGP “impossible”

Aprilia MotoGP rider Aleix Espargaro says an “unbelievable” front tyre vibration made his German Grand Prix “impossible” and a “question of avoiding a crash”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
"Unbelievable" tyre issue made Espargaro's Germany MotoGP "impossible"

Espargaro started fourth and finished in the same position, 9.1s from winner Fabio Quartararo, as his front hard tyre caused him vibrations throughout the 30-lap race.

But the Aprilia rider says from the warm-up lap he noticed his front tyre was problematic and was surprised to have run in third for so long given how slow he was being forced to ride.

“From lap one when I changed the front tyre on the grid and I started the formation lap, I felt a lot of vibration on the front,” Espargaro, now 34 points off the championship lead, said.

“I was very angry but I had no time obviously to stop and change the tyre because I put the new tyre on [when I was] on the grid.

“The tyre started to jump. It happened to more than seven riders on Friday, also [Joan] Mir in the qualifying.

“My tyres were always perfect, but today it was unbelievable.

“[There was] a lot of vibration, a lot of chattering. The first six, seven laps with the new rear tyre, I could manage it quite well.

“But then it was impossible. My best sector during the weekend was sector three, the fast part of the track, and it was impossible for me to ride.

“It was question of avoiding the crash all the time.

“It was surprising, because I was lapping very, very slow, but even like this I was in the podium [fight] all race.”

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Dorna

Team-mate Maverick Vinales ran in fourth for much of the first half of the race and was prepared for a podium charge in the last 10 laps, having kept his medium rear tyre – the only rider other than Quartararo to go for that option – in good condition.

However, a broken rear ride height device forced him to retire on lap 19.

Nevertheless, Vinales left Germany happy with the performance he’d showed to that point in the race having finally made a strong start on the Aprilia in 2022.

“Actually, I’m very happy because I enjoyed riding,” Vinales said.

“We made a good start, I was strong, I had many black marks on my leathers in the first corners [from passing other riders].

“Then I was just keeping the pace. I knew the last 10 laps were going to be my best laps, because I was keeping a good performance in the tyre, always keeping the spin down.

Read Also:

“But the rear device broke and my chances of staying on track were very difficult.

“It broke [in the] down [position], so it never came back. I was wishing. I tried many times to lift it, but it never came back.”

Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests British GP
Formula 1

Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success Dutch GP
MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Dutch GP Plus
MotoGP

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Espargaro 'doesn’t know' what’s happening with 2023 Aprilia MotoGP talks French GP
MotoGP

Espargaro 'doesn’t know' what’s happening with 2023 Aprilia MotoGP talks

Espargaro “wants to forget everything” about Aprilia’s COTA MotoGP bike Americas GP
MotoGP

Espargaro “wants to forget everything” about Aprilia’s COTA MotoGP bike

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph Argentinian GP Plus
MotoGP

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success
MotoGP MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022 Plus

How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence Plus

The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Plus

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Autosport, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Plus

The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. Autosport analyses what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP Plus

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt Plus

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
