The other rider cast aside by Ducati in its Marquez dilemma

When Ducati announced that it was signing Marc Marquez for 2025 it was a tantalising prospect that piqued the interest of motorsport fans across the world.

Who wouldn't get on board the hype-train of seeing one of the greatest ever MotoGP riders joining the iconic team to win a seventh premier class world title?

It would be one of the great sporting comebacks, given Marquez's injuries, his battles with diplopia, time on the sidelines and an understandable loss of form.

However, in making way for Marquez's much-anticipated arrival, Ducati has been forced to turn away Jorge Martin, despite initially favouring him to partner Francesco Bagnaia, with Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali previously admitting that its decision was not universally supported given Martin's popularity.

The focus was all on turning down Martin. However, after seeing Enea Bastianini take the maximum 37 points after winning both the British Grand Prix and Saturday's sprint, has Ducati made the wrong decision with another rider?

Bastianini's haul of points has seen him move to within 49 points of Martin, who goes back to the top of the standings owing to his second-place finish.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

There is an argument to say that Ducati had a nice problem to face, given the talent at its disposal. And it is fair to assume that had it been any other rider but for Marquez, things would be different.

But as the title race was blown open it can no longer be assured of having the defending champion in 2025, with both Martin and Bastianini now in the title race against reigning champion Bagnaia.

Having been turned down by Ducati, Martin has since agreed to switch to Aprilia while Bastianini will join Tech3 KTM after only two seasons with the factory Ducati squad.

However, when asked by Autosport as to whether Ducati has made a mistake in letting him go - and pointing out that his form has been impressive since he was axed - Bastianini explained that he is only just getting back up to speed on the Ducati.

He missed the opening five rounds in 2023 due to injury and also sat out of races at Misano, India and Japan rounds due to injuries and feels he has not had chance to show his full potential.

He said: "I haven't understood the decision by Ducati because they have lost riders like me and Jorge, but I respect the decision.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"Last year, I missed so many races. I won in Malaysia but in my physical condition it wasn't good. This year it is better from when I started with the 24 bike and my results are getting better race by race. I have tried to resolve some problems because in the first half of the championship I was no confident and now I am confident.

"I have the opportunity to do a great championship this year, for the next one, let's see. I will not be with Ducati but it is like this."

Time of course will tell if Ducati's gamble to sign Marquez pays off in the dream scenario it envisages, rather than rue the ones it let go.