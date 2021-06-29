Tickets Subscribe
Tank Slappers Podcast: What next for Maverick Vinales in MotoGP after Yamaha exit?

Last Sunday’s MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix was overshadowed by bombshell reports that Maverick Vinales would be quitting Yamaha at the end of the 2021 season.

As the relationship between Vinales and Yamaha soured beyond repair in recent months, his worst ever weekend as a MotoGP rider in Germany set into motion events which on Monday led to both parties - upon Vinales’ request - agreeing to part ways at the end of 2021 one year into his two-year contract.

In the latest Tank Slappers podcast, Autosport’s Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Oriol Puigdemont discuss Vinales’ time at Yamaha and how the relationship unfolded.

They also discuss the reports linking him to Aprilia and whether this could be a good move for him or not, while touching on the rider conundrum Yamaha faces across its factory team and Petronas SRT for 2022.

 
