MotoGP Americas GP
Podcast

Tank Slappers Podcast: Quartararo's Yamaha MotoGP extension, Austin preview

Yamaha announced a two-year contract extension for its 2021 MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo ahead of this weekend's Grand Prix of the Americas.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory

Yamaha

The Frenchman had been one of the key figures of what is widely expected to be an eventful silly season, with numerous riders finding themselves out of contract at the end of the season.

But Quartararo's decision to commit his future to Yamaha, despite its on-track struggles, is a significant one that is likely to have significant ripple effects elsewhere.

On the latest episode of the Tank Slappers podcast, Lewis Duncan and Oriol Puigdemont react to the big news of the week and explain why Quartararo decided to turn down an approach from Aprilia.

Read Also:

They also consider who Aprilia might try for instead, and what it means for the rest of the rest of the grid with one of the rider market's key pieces locked in.

As the paddock reconvenes in Austin, the pair also discuss who is likely to shine and whether seven-time event winner Marc Marquez can kickstart a title campaign at one of his happiest hunting grounds.

 

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
