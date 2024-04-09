Tank Slappers Podcast: Quartararo's Yamaha MotoGP extension, Austin preview

The Frenchman had been one of the key figures of what is widely expected to be an eventful silly season, with numerous riders finding themselves out of contract at the end of the season.

But Quartararo's decision to commit his future to Yamaha, despite its on-track struggles, is a significant one that is likely to have significant ripple effects elsewhere.

On the latest episode of the Tank Slappers podcast, Lewis Duncan and Oriol Puigdemont react to the big news of the week and explain why Quartararo decided to turn down an approach from Aprilia.

They also consider who Aprilia might try for instead, and what it means for the rest of the rest of the grid with one of the rider market's key pieces locked in.

As the paddock reconvenes in Austin, the pair also discuss who is likely to shine and whether seven-time event winner Marc Marquez can kickstart a title campaign at one of his happiest hunting grounds.