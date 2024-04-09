Tank Slappers Podcast: Quartararo's Yamaha MotoGP extension, Austin preview
Yamaha announced a two-year contract extension for its 2021 MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo ahead of this weekend's Grand Prix of the Americas.
Yamaha
The Frenchman had been one of the key figures of what is widely expected to be an eventful silly season, with numerous riders finding themselves out of contract at the end of the season.
But Quartararo's decision to commit his future to Yamaha, despite its on-track struggles, is a significant one that is likely to have significant ripple effects elsewhere.
On the latest episode of the Tank Slappers podcast, Lewis Duncan and Oriol Puigdemont react to the big news of the week and explain why Quartararo decided to turn down an approach from Aprilia.
They also consider who Aprilia might try for instead, and what it means for the rest of the rest of the grid with one of the rider market's key pieces locked in.
As the paddock reconvenes in Austin, the pair also discuss who is likely to shine and whether seven-time event winner Marc Marquez can kickstart a title campaign at one of his happiest hunting grounds.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Jann Mardenborough to make British GT return at Silverstone 500
Mercedes could never "abandon" current car for F1 2026 head start
Ilott to continue with Arrow McLaren for Indianapolis 500 Open Test
Vasser Sullivan to field two Lexus GTD entries for IMSA Long Beach
Autosport Plus
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments