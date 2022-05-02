Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Spanish GP News

Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP Spanish GP review

Francesco Bagnaia got his 2022 MotoGP title challenge off the ground with victory in a tense Spanish Grand Prix over Fabio Quartararo.

Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP Spanish GP review

It's not been the start to 2022 anyone expected of Bagnaia on the GP22, as he struggled in the early races to find the same form he has last year.

But steady progress in rediscovering his missing front-end feeling put him back to the front of the pack at Jerez, the Italian dominating for pole before fending of reigning world champion Quartararo to claim his first win of the season.

In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Autosport's Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com's Oriol Puigdemont discuss how Bagnaia and Ducati has turned things around - and whether or not it's a permanent transformation.

They also look at Honda's performance at Jerez and ponder the latest rider market questions that arose during the Spanish GP weekend.

 
