Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP 2024 season preview

After two pre-season tests in February, our first proper answers as to the true pecking order of the 2024 MotoGP season will be given this weekend at the Losail International Circuit.

Francesco Bagnaia comes into the season as the reigning double world champion and enjoyed a dominant pre-season, topping both tests outright with new lap records on a 2024-spec Ducati that looks to have taken another step forward from its predecessor.

But, as was the case in 2023, the threat from within Ducati's ranks remains strong. Jorge Martin remains with Pramac on a factory bike, with the 2023 runner-up looking to secure a place at Ducati's works squad next year.

He will have to go up against the likes of Enea Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi for that honour. But the biggest story revolving around Ducati coming into 2024 is eight-time grand prix world champion Marc Marquez's switch from Honda to the Gresini team on a year-old Desmosedici.

Marquez has showed well so far on the bike, but his true form is yet to be revealed.

Elsewhere, Aprilia and KTM will be hoping to take the next steps towards fighting with Ducati on a regular basis in 2024, while the Japanese manufacturers still look like they have a lot of work to do to get to the front of the grid again.

There is also the anticipation of 2024's rookie rider, Pedro Acosta, who many believe has the potential to be a generational talent.

In the return of the Tank Slappers Podcast for 2024, Lewis Duncan and Oriol Puigdemont preview the new MotoGP season.