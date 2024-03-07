All Series
MotoGP Qatar GP
Podcast

Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP 2024 season preview

The 2024 MotoGP season begins this weekend with the Qatar Grand Prix.

Upd:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After two pre-season tests in February, our first proper answers as to the true pecking order of the 2024 MotoGP season will be given this weekend at the Losail International Circuit.

Francesco Bagnaia comes into the season as the reigning double world champion and enjoyed a dominant pre-season, topping both tests outright with new lap records on a 2024-spec Ducati that looks to have taken another step forward from its predecessor.

But, as was the case in 2023, the threat from within Ducati's ranks remains strong. Jorge Martin remains with Pramac on a factory bike, with the 2023 runner-up looking to secure a place at Ducati's works squad next year.

He will have to go up against the likes of Enea Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi for that honour. But the biggest story revolving around Ducati coming into 2024 is eight-time grand prix world champion Marc Marquez's switch from Honda to the Gresini team on a year-old Desmosedici.

Marquez has showed well so far on the bike, but his true form is yet to be revealed.

Read Also:

Elsewhere, Aprilia and KTM will be hoping to take the next steps towards fighting with Ducati on a regular basis in 2024, while the Japanese manufacturers still look like they have a lot of work to do to get to the front of the grid again.

There is also the anticipation of 2024's rookie rider, Pedro Acosta, who many believe has the potential to be a generational talent.

In the return of the Tank Slappers Podcast for 2024, Lewis Duncan and Oriol Puigdemont preview the new MotoGP season.

 

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
