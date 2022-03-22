Tank Slappers Podcast: Indonesian GP Review

KTM's Miguel Oliveira stormed to victory in a shortened and rain-delayed MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix from reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo, as Marc Marquez was ruled out with a concussion.

The Honda rider suffered a concussion in a horrifying highside in the latter stages of warm-up on Sunday morning and was declared unfit having gone to hospital for precautionary checks.

The MotoGP race was then shortened from 27 laps to 20 over safety fears about the condition of the circuit in the extreme heat, before heavy rain led to a delay of an hour and 15 minutes to proceedings.

