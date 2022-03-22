Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Indonesian GP Podcast

Tank Slappers Podcast: Indonesian GP Review

It was a dramatic second outing of the season for MotoGP in Indonesia, with heavy rain causing chaos at the Mandalika International Street Circuit.

Tank Slappers Podcast: Indonesian GP Review

KTM's Miguel Oliveira stormed to victory in a shortened and rain-delayed MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix from reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo, as Marc Marquez was ruled out with a concussion.

The Honda rider suffered a concussion in a horrifying highside in the latter stages of warm-up on Sunday morning and was declared unfit having gone to hospital for precautionary checks.

The MotoGP race was then shortened from 27 laps to 20 over safety fears about the condition of the circuit in the extreme heat, before heavy rain led to a delay of an hour and 15 minutes to proceedings.

In the latest Tank Slappers podcast, Autosport’s Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Oriol Puigdemont look back over the weekend's grand prix action.

 
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Plus

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Plus

Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races Plus

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races

Enea Bastianini etched himself into the history books as MotoGP’s newest winner with a stunning ride to victory in last Sunday’s 2022 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix. He has pricked the ears of a number of rivals and can prove to be a real menace in the early races of 2022

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2022
How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar Plus

How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar

Enea Bastianini's victory in the Qatar Grand Prix was good and bad news for Ducati. The Italian's breakthrough win on a year-old Gresini bike, and the sluggishness exhibited by the 2022 models, suggests that Ducati has failed to take advantage of having a third of the MotoGP grid and leaves it with issues to resolve

MotoGP
Mar 7, 2022
The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022 Plus

The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022
How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” its enigma Plus

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” its enigma

Maverick Vinales’ 2022 season appears to be make or break for the trouble MotoGP star, as he embarks on a full-time campaign with Aprilia after his acrimonious Yamaha split last year. The team is convinced it has pulled off a blinder in signing the nine-time race winner and is doing everything it can to extract the maximum from Vinales.

MotoGP
Mar 1, 2022
Why MotoGP 2022's dawn will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Plus

Why MotoGP 2022's dawn will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title defence has gotten off to a rocky start, as he has expressed dismay at a lack of progress made by Yamaha with the engine of its 2022 bike - so much so, he says his future beyond 2022 remains "open". Will this weekend's season-opening Qatar GP prove Quartararo's complaints have been valid, or simply about pressuring Yamaha during contract negotiations?

MotoGP
Feb 28, 2022
How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team Plus

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team

Ducati came close to its first MotoGP world championship since the heady days of Casey Stoner in 2021. And it did so with a line-up born out of a risky philosophy change that has ultimately allowed Ducati mould a MotoGP super team that goes into the 2022 season as an expected favourite

MotoGP
Feb 22, 2022
