MotoGP / Americas GP News

Suzuki's Rins feels he’s showing best version of himself in MotoGP 2022

Alex Rins feels he is showing the best version of himself in MotoGP in the 2022 season, having claimed Suzuki’s 500th podium with second in last weekend’s Americas Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Suzuki's Rins feels he's showing best version of himself in MotoGP 2022

The Suzuki rider has enjoyed a consistent start to the 2022 campaign after a year plagued by crashes in 2021 ruled him out of title contention early on.

But after four races this season, Rins sits second in the championship and is the only other rider aside from double winner Enea Bastianini who has scored more than one podium.

Now just five points of the championship lead in second in the standings, Rins thinks both himself and his team have improved in the way they work.

And when asked by Autosport if he feels he is showing his true self now after a difficult 2021, he replied: “Yeah, for sure. I think that we are working so good in the box, out of the box also.

“This wintertime I did a good job working in the gym, mentally also.

“So, thanks to this I think we have the consistency that we are showing.

“But ok still many races to the end, this is just the first race.

“But I think overall we did a good job, but I think in Argentina and in Texas we did a really good weekend.

“So, let’s try to keep working on the same way.”

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rins started Sunday’s 20-lap COTA race from seventh on the grid, but dropped to eighth on the opening lap and was felt like his podium chances had gone.

But the Suzuki rider carved his way through the pack to snatch second from Ducati’s Jack Miller at the penultimate corner on the final lap.

Read Also:

“Sincerely, I didn’t expect the podium position because usually the first laps I’m able to recover a few positions, but not today,” he added.

“I tried to push a lot to the front tyre, braking hard trying to overtake some riders.

“Enea was so smart, when I was behind him I tried to overtake him and I think he was trying to save the tyres, the body.

“Then these laps he started to push really hard and it was so difficult for me to go with him.

“So, I tried to maintain my pace and I arrived to Jack and Jack is not the one who is easy to overtake; his braking is so hard.

“But I gave it everything on the last two corners to the end, I was able to finish on the podium. It’s a really good position for us, for Suzuki, 500 podiums.”

