Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Can MotoGP’s underdog spoil Yamaha’s party at Jerez? Next / Marquez fit to ride after hospital visit following Jerez MotoGP crash
MotoGP / Spanish GP Practice report

Spanish MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP3 as Marc Marquez crashes

By:

Takaaki Nakagami pipped Fabio Quartararo in a tense FP3 for the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix, while Marc Marquez missed Q2 after a big crash late on.

Spanish MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP3 as Marc Marquez crashes

So fine were the margins in third practice at Jerez that just 0.098 seconds covered the top seven, while the gap covering those who made it directly into the second part of qualifying stood at 0.193s.

Having spent Friday trying to diagnose his Portimao problems, Maverick Vinales set the early pace in FP3 on his Yamaha with a 1m37.889s.

This didn’t move him up the combined order, but Petronas SRT’s Valentino Rossi and Alex Marquez on the LCR Honda immediately found better lap times compared to Friday and moved up to 17th and 18th.

The first major change on the combined order came from Marc Marquez, the recovering Honda rider jumping up to fifth in the opening stages with a 1m37.695s.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro took over top spot in FP3 just over 10 minutes into the session, his 1m37.492s good enough to improve his third place on the combined times.

Insight: Can MotoGP’s underdog spoil Yamaha’s party at Jerez?

This stood as the session benchmark for the next 15 minutes, with Franco Morbidelli taking over on his SRT Yamaha with a 1m37.220s – pushing him up to second overall in the process.

Francesco Bagnaia’s Friday benchmark finally fell with 15 minutes of the session remaining when Fabio Quartararo went fastest overall on his Yamaha with a 1m37.010s.

World champion Joan Mir put Quartararo’s lap under pressure as the session entered its final five minutes, the Suzuki rider missing out by just 0.026s.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Moments later Morbidelli blasted the field away with a 1m36.684s, but had this lap scrubbed for exceeding track limits.

This left the door open for LCR’s Nakagami to move up to top spot with his effort of 1m36.985s as he elected to run an older Honda frame having back-to-backed the 2020 and 2021 frames on Friday.

Read Also:

Quartararo put on a late charge to try and reclaim top spot, but missed out on Nakagami’s best by 0.025s.

HRC test rider Stefan Bradl led the Honda charge in third, while Mir made it directly into Q2 for the first time this year ahead of Aprilia’s Espargaro.

Vinales completed the top six ahead of Morbidelli, while Bagnaia on his Ducati leaped up to eighth at the death having sat outside the top 10 when the chequered flag fell.

Ducati stablemate Johann Zarco on the Pramac GP21 and the second Suzuki of Alex Rins secured the final direct Q2 slots, with Bagnaia’s late improvement dumping his team-mate Jack Miller out in 11th.

Marc Marquez ended the session 12th but suffered his first big crash of his comeback when he slid off at the fast Turn 7 left-hander.

The Honda rider went straight to the air fence but was able to walk away, while his motorcycle was wrecked in the tumble.

Having gone to the medical centre for checks, Honda confirms Marquez "has no major injuries, suffering only a contusion".

KTM’s Brad Binder was the other faller in FP3, the South African suffering a strange crash at the Pons right-hander midway through the session when he appeared to lose it on the grass on the way into the corner.

He will face Q1 with KTM team-mate Miguel Oliveira, who was 16th, while Valentino Rossi’s woes continued on his SRT Yamaha in 15th. 

Spanish GP FP3 results

Cla Rider Time Gap
1 Japan Takaaki Nakagami 1'36.985  
2 France Fabio Quartararo 1'37.010 0.025
3 Germany Stefan Bradl 1'37.026 0.041
4 Spain Joan Mir 1'37.036 0.051
5 Spain Aleix Espargaro 1'37.049 0.064
6 Spain Maverick Viñales 1'37.083 0.098
7 Italy Franco Morbidelli 1'37.083 0.098
8 Italy Francesco Bagnaia 1'37.136 0.151
9 France Johann Zarco 1'37.157 0.172
10 Spain Alex Rins 1'37.178 0.193
11 Australia Jack Miller 1'37.188 0.203
12 Spain Marc Marquez 1'37.354 0.369
13 South Africa Brad Binder 1'37.360 0.375
14 Spain Alex Marquez 1'37.642 0.657
15 Italy Valentino Rossi 1'37.704 0.719
16 Portugal Miguel Oliveira 1'37.710 0.725
17 Spain Pol Espargaro 1'37.753 0.768
18 Italy Luca Marini 1'37.771 0.786
19 Italy Lorenzo Savadori 1'37.814 0.829
20 Italy Enea Bastianini 1'37.913 0.928
21 Italy Danilo Petrucci 1'37.934 0.949
22 Spain Tito Rabat 1'38.413 1.428
23 Spain Iker Lecuona 1'38.501 1.516
View full results
shares
comments
Can MotoGP’s underdog spoil Yamaha’s party at Jerez?

Previous article

Can MotoGP’s underdog spoil Yamaha’s party at Jerez?

Next article

Marquez fit to ride after hospital visit following Jerez MotoGP crash

Marquez fit to ride after hospital visit following Jerez MotoGP crash
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Spanish GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

3h
4
Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

27min
5
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
Latest news
2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more
MGP

2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more

19h
Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path
MGP

Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path

May 26, 2021
Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up
MGP

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up

May 25, 2021
Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season
MGP

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season

May 25, 2021
Dovizioso to continue testing Aprilia MotoGP bike in 2021
MGP

Dovizioso to continue testing Aprilia MotoGP bike in 2021

May 21, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up
MotoGP

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Plus
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Plus

How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021, having stormed to victory at a venue where he last year served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha’s factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend has revealed one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Plus

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Latest news

2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more

Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up
MotoGP MotoGP

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.