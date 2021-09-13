Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mir “not really satisfied” with Aragon MotoGP podium return
MotoGP / Aragon GP News

Rossi “tried to hypnotise” Aragon winner Bagnaia on tyre choice

By:

Valentino Rossi says he “tried to hypnotise” MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix winner Francesco Bagnaia ahead of the race to make the correct tyre choice.

Rossi “tried to hypnotise” Aragon winner Bagnaia on tyre choice

Ducati rider Bagnaia led from pole for the entire 23-lap Aragon GP and repelled a fierce attack from the Honda of Marc Marquez to claim his first MotoGP victory in a thrilling race.

The Italian becomes the second rider from Rossi’s VR46 Academy to become a MotoGP race winner after Franco Morbidelli, and claimed his maiden premier class triumph exactly 50 years to the day Ducati made its debut in the class.

Rossi couldn’t hide his delight for Bagnaia following Sunday’s race, and admits he pushed the young Italian hard to make sure he selected the hard front and soft rear tyre for the race having in the past made “some strange decisions” in this area.

“I want to say first of all that I am really, really happy for Pecco, first of all personally because I am a great friend of Pecco’s and we stay together a lot of times during the weekends and at home,” said Rossi, who was 19th on the Petronas SRT Yamaha.

“So, I have to say first of all my congratulations because the first victory in MotoGP is a moment that a motorcycle ride never forgets.

“Also, a victory like this with a battle to the last lap is something great.

“I think that he deserves this because all this year he was very fast and he rides the Ducati in a fantastic way.

“Yesterday I said to him it’s the moment to win because he is always very fast.

“Sometimes in the past he was unlucky with the tyres, but today was the day.

“I tried yesterday [Saturday] to hypnotise him, telling him ‘hard/soft’ [repeatedly], because sometimes Pecco makes some strange decisions for the tyres.

“I saw him this morning and I said it another time, so I’m very happy for him.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Dorna

Rossi went on to express how “proud” he was of the efforts the VR46 Academy has made in helping young Italian riders become successful in grand prix racing.

“Secondly, I’m also very proud of the work of the Academy, because we take Pecco from Moto3 and we helped Pecco to reach this level and we are very, very proud from the Academy,” he added.

Read Also:

“In the end, they invest with their own hands because you need to be a strong rider.

“But we are very proud to help him arrive to this level, and also for Italy to win with a Ducati is something fantastic.”

shares
comments

Related video

Mir “not really satisfied” with Aragon MotoGP podium return

Previous article

Mir “not really satisfied” with Aragon MotoGP podium return
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton

4 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”

4 h
3
Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

3 h
4
Formula 1

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

3 h
5
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

4 h
Latest news
Rossi “tried to hypnotise” Aragon winner Bagnaia on tyre choice
MGP

Rossi “tried to hypnotise” Aragon winner Bagnaia on tyre choice

42m
Mir “not really satisfied” with Aragon MotoGP podium return
MGP

Mir “not really satisfied” with Aragon MotoGP podium return

2 h
Gardner, Fernandez to test KTM MotoGP bike at Misano
MGP

Gardner, Fernandez to test KTM MotoGP bike at Misano

4 h
Vinales stepped out of “my comfort zone” in Aprilia MotoGP debut
MGP

Vinales stepped out of “my comfort zone” in Aprilia MotoGP debut

5 h
Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle
MGP

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle

21 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Mir “not really satisfied” with Aragon MotoGP podium return Aragon GP
MotoGP

Mir “not really satisfied” with Aragon MotoGP podium return

Vinales stepped out of “my comfort zone” in Aprilia MotoGP debut Aragon GP
MotoGP

Vinales stepped out of “my comfort zone” in Aprilia MotoGP debut

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP British GP Plus
MotoGP

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Valentino Rossi More
Valentino Rossi
Rossi “very sad” with difficult final British MotoGP appearance British GP
MotoGP

Rossi “very sad” with difficult final British MotoGP appearance

Rossi sparked passion for MotoGP in "normal people"
MotoGP

Rossi sparked passion for MotoGP in "normal people"

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Styrian GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

Trending Today

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

Ricciardo: Monza F1 win was mine before Hamilton/Verstappen crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Monza F1 win was mine before Hamilton/Verstappen crash

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo

Verstappen gets penalty for F1 Italian GP incident with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen gets penalty for F1 Italian GP incident with Hamilton

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Plus

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory Plus

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021

Latest news

Rossi “tried to hypnotise” Aragon winner Bagnaia on tyre choice
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “tried to hypnotise” Aragon winner Bagnaia on tyre choice

Mir “not really satisfied” with Aragon MotoGP podium return
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir “not really satisfied” with Aragon MotoGP podium return

Gardner, Fernandez to test KTM MotoGP bike at Misano
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner, Fernandez to test KTM MotoGP bike at Misano

Vinales stepped out of “my comfort zone” in Aprilia MotoGP debut
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales stepped out of “my comfort zone” in Aprilia MotoGP debut

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.