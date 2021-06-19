Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / German MotoGP: Quartararo leads FP3, Vinales heads into Q1
MotoGP News

Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement

By:

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi says he will likely continue racing in cars once he retires from motorcycle racing and is eyeing a switch to GT3 racing.

Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement

Nine-time grand prix motorcycle world champion Rossi is in his 26th season in the MotoGP World Championship and potentially his last, as his current Yamaha contract with Petronas SRT expires at the end of 2021.

Rossi will decide on his MotoGP future in the summer break, though is currently in the midst of his worst-ever grand prix season having scored just 15 points from the first seven races.

It is understood Rossi has performance criteria in his Yamaha contract he must meet in 2021 before discussions about 2022 can be had, with his current form unlikely to meet that.

Rossi has made no secret of his desire to continue racing in cars after he retires from MotoGP, expressing an interest in competing in the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Having made successful endurance outings in Ferrari GT3 machinery in recent years, Rossi says he is likely to compete in that class of machinery when he retires from MotoGP – though doesn’t know in what series.

“Like I always said, when I finish with MotoGP I want to race with the cars,” Rossi said.

“I did some experience with rallying because I am a rally fanatic.

“I also did a world championship race, but for me rallying at the end is difficult because it’s very demanding and I want to race on circuits because I prefer it, I like it more.

Valentino Rossi in Blancpain Endurance Series action at Monza in 2012

Valentino Rossi in Blancpain Endurance Series action at Monza in 2012

Photo by: SRO

“I have experience racing the GT3, which is an interesting category because it has a lot of different factory cars, important – from Ferrari to Porsche, from Bentley to Aston Martin.

“So, I think I will race with that type of car when I stop racing in MotoGP. But I don’t know in which championship sincerely.

“There’s a difference – there’s the endurance championship, there’s the 24 hours, a lot of races. But I hope to race there.”

Rossi has made several outings in Ferrari GT3 machinery over the past decade, with two appearances in the 2012 Blancpain Endurance Series for Kessel Racing at Monza and the Nurburgring.

Sticking with Kessel, in 2019 Rossi took a class win in Pro-Am and third overall at the Gulf 12 Hours in Abu Dhabi driving alongside current Avintia MotoGP rider Luca Marini and his right-hand man Uccio Salucci.

Rossi also contested the Bahrain 12 Hours in January earlier this year with the same team, taking a podium in third.

Outside of GT racing, Rossi has contested two rounds of the World Rally Championship, crashing out of Rally GB in 2002, and finishing 11th on Rally New Zealand in 2006 in a two-year-old Subaru Impreza.

Rossi is also a seven-time winner of the Monza Rally, and has had numerous Formula 1 tests for Ferrari and Mercedes – the latter coming in 2019 at Valencia as part of a ride swap with Lewis Hamilton.

shares
comments

Related video

German MotoGP: Quartararo leads FP3, Vinales heads into Q1

Previous article

German MotoGP: Quartararo leads FP3, Vinales heads into Q1
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

1d
2
Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

18h
3
MotoGP

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position

18h
4
Formula 1

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France

14h
5
MotoGP

German MotoGP: Quartararo leads FP3, Vinales heads into Q1

34min
Latest news
Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement
MGP

Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement

21m
German MotoGP: Quartararo leads FP3, Vinales heads into Q1
MGP

German MotoGP: Quartararo leads FP3, Vinales heads into Q1

34m
MotoGP retires late Dupasquier’s race number from Moto3
MGP

MotoGP retires late Dupasquier’s race number from Moto3

15h
New KTM MotoGP chassis "not a game changer" – Oliveira
MGP

New KTM MotoGP chassis "not a game changer" – Oliveira

16h
MotoGP German Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MGP

MotoGP German Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

16h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
German MotoGP: Quartararo leads FP3, Vinales heads into Q1 German GP
MotoGP

German MotoGP: Quartararo leads FP3, Vinales heads into Q1

MotoGP retires late Dupasquier’s race number from Moto3
MotoGP

MotoGP retires late Dupasquier’s race number from Moto3

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Catalan GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Valentino Rossi More
Valentino Rossi
Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position German GP
MotoGP

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position

Rossi “expected more” from “very negative” Catalunya MotoGP race Catalan GP
MotoGP

Rossi “expected more” from “very negative” Catalunya MotoGP race

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus
MotoGP

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021

Trending Today

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France

German MotoGP: Quartararo leads FP3, Vinales heads into Q1
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Quartararo leads FP3, Vinales heads into Q1

Vettel's "remarkable" feedback behind long Aston Martin F1 debriefs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel's "remarkable" feedback behind long Aston Martin F1 debriefs

Mercedes could delay decision on second 2022 F1 seat until winter
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes could delay decision on second 2022 F1 seat until winter

Monza DTM: Abril on pole, Mercedes locks top four spots
DTM DTM

Monza DTM: Abril on pole, Mercedes locks top four spots

Latest news

Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement

German MotoGP: Quartararo leads FP3, Vinales heads into Q1
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Quartararo leads FP3, Vinales heads into Q1

MotoGP retires late Dupasquier’s race number from Moto3
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP retires late Dupasquier’s race number from Moto3

New KTM MotoGP chassis "not a game changer" – Oliveira
MotoGP MotoGP

New KTM MotoGP chassis "not a game changer" – Oliveira

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.