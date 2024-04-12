Rins feels like 2024 Yamaha MotoGP bike “rides me”
Alex Rins says the 2024 Yamaha MotoGP bike “rides me” rather than him riding it, as he concedes repeating his 2023 Americas Grand Prix victory is unlikely this year.
Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The Spaniard took a surprise first Honda victory at the Circuit of the Americas 12 months ago when he rode for the LCR squad, which would transpire to be HRC’s only visit to the top step of the podium all season.
Having swapped one uncompetitive bike for another in the factory Yamaha for 2024, Rins says he comes to Texas “dreaming” about a repeat win.
But, having struggled in the first two rounds of the season and come up with a best result of 13th at the Portuguese GP, Rins doesn’t feel like he is close to adapting to the M1 yet.
“For sure we all have dreams and if I say no, I would lie to you,” Rins said when asked if he could think about another COTA win.
“I dream about it, but honestly first of all we need to work, we need to work really hard.
“We need to work in the same way we are working, but for the results from the last races a little bit more.
“Still I’m a little bit [feeling like] the bike rides me – I don’t ride the bike.
“From what I saw in Portimao and in Qatar, we still didn’t find the perfect set-up, the perfect balance on the bike.
“After the Portimao race, we had a test, ‘very successful’ at only five laps, due to the weather conditions.
“We had planned to test some new set-ups there. We couldn’t, so we’re going to test tomorrow [Friday] morning if the track condition is fine.
“I’m looking forward to it. It’s a really good track for me, I have really good memories.
“I really like the layout a lot, so let’s try to work hard and see what we are able to bring home.”
Rins is something of a circuit specialist in Texas, having taken his first Moto2 podium in only his third race in the class in 2015, before scoring a first win in 2016.
In 2019, he beat Valentino Rossi to register his maiden MotoGP victory when he rode for Suzuki.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Rins "needs to do something different" to Quartararo on Yamaha MotoGP bike
Yamaha “not magicians” as it's left “not happy” after Qatar MotoGP round
Quartararo spoken to Rins more at test than Morbidelli in four years as MotoGP team-mates
Lin Jarvis to step down as Yamaha MotoGP team boss at the end of 2024
Yamaha takes advantage of MotoGP rules with new M1 engine
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future
Latest news
Ex-F1 racer Pirro makes motorbike racing debut at Goodwood
MotoGP Americas GP: Vinales beats Acosta to pole as Martins crashes
Wehrlein questions value of qualifying for "weird" peloton-style Formula E racing
Da Costa: Misano Formula E win "came at right time" as replacement pressure grows
Autosport Plus
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments