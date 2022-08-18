Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

Quartararo: Yamaha “playing too far from the rules” against its MotoGP rivals

Fabio Quartararo believes the way Yamaha is operating relative to its MotoGP rivals in 2022 is “too far away from the rules” and sees parallels with Honda’s situation.

Lewis Duncan
By:
The 2022 MotoGP season has seen a real shift in the pecking order of the grid away from the once all-conquering might of the Japanese manufacturers, as Ducati and Aprilia prove to be the consistent frontrunners.

Yamaha has only gotten one bike to the podium with championship leader Quartararo, while Honda has just one rostrum to its credit after the first 12 races of the year and Suzuki – who is quitting MotoGP at the end of 2022 – has two.

This is in stark contrast to the seven races Ducati has won in 2022 and six riders it has put on the podium, while Aprilia took its maiden win earlier this year in Argentina with Aleix Espargaro and has seven podiums to its name across both of its riders.

On Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Austrian GP, Marc Marquez says Honda must change its own “concept” in how it approaches bike development and believes HRC needs to look at how the European manufacturers are working.

Quartararo agreed that Honda’s situation mirrors Yamaha’s, but has noticed some changes already – most notably in the arrival of ex-Formula 1 engine chief Luca Marmorini as a consultant.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I think yes, because I feel like we are playing way too far from the rules and I think we are taking a little bit too much care,” Quartararo, who leads the standings by 22 points, said when asked if he felt Honda’s problems were similar to Yamaha’s.

“So, I think sometimes we have to play a little bit.

“I think already for next year’s bike I think it’s already changing a little bit the way, also with the new engineer that is coming to Yamaha.

“So, I feel it’s changing a little bit – maybe still a bit too slow, but at least they are taking the European mentality a little bit… well, especially Italian.

“But I think this is the way to really try many things.

“Maybe sometimes they think it’s not useful, but we need to try whatever they have in mind. We need to give it a try.”

