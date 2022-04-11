Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / A bike alarm made Marquez’s Honda “crazy” in disastrous COTA MotoGP start Next / Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP Americas GP review
MotoGP News

Quartararo: Yamaha “not ready to fight for podium” on MotoGP tracks like COTA

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo says Yamaha is “not ready to fight for the podium” at tracks like COTA, after he finished seventh at the Americas Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Quartararo: Yamaha “not ready to fight for podium” on MotoGP tracks like COTA

The Yamaha rider qualified as the top non-Ducati rider in sixth at the Circuit of Americas and displayed strong race pace throughout practice.

However, Quartararo was unable to mount a challenge for the podium and took the chequered flag in seventh after a late battle with Honda’s Marc Marquez.

The Frenchman sits fifth in the standings 17 points adrift of Americas GP winner Enea Bastianini having so far scored just one podium in his title defence.

When asked by Autosport if he is confident the 2022 Yamaha is a bike he can fight for the championship with, Quartararo said: “To be honest, when we are on this kind of track we are not ready to fight for the podium.

“But now we are going to Europe, better tracks – I think – for us and I’m just going to do my best to fight for the championship.

“Then, if the bike is ready? I have my opinion, but I give all the time my 100% - like today.

“For sixth position or seventh, I give my 100 percent all the time.”

Autosport did press Quartararo to reveal his opinion on the Yamaha, but he replied: “I will keep it for myself.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo says he struggled early on at COTA with a lack of grip just as he did in Argentina, though the problem wasn’t as severe.

“I mean in the beginning of the race it’s a little bit same problem as Argentina but much less, that basically we missed that initial grip compared to the others,” he added.

“But I think I managed ok, I was able to defend quite ok and in the beginning it was more difficult because everyone is more tight and the straight is unfortunately we were losing quite a lot.

“But I think we made a really good race, I enjoyed a lot, we battled really hard even if it was for sixth position.

“I enjoyed the battle with Marc. Just even if we are struggling, for me I learned more from this kind of race than some races that I’ve won.

“Today I learned a lot and I’m happy because even if I have less power, I pushed myself to the limit. So the day I have the power I will have much better result.”

Read Also:

The next two races take place at Portimao and Jerez – venues Quartararo was strong at in 2021 – but feels the former will be “50/50” for Yamaha.

“I will say Portimao is good, not the best,” he said when asked if he thought the Portugal/Spain back-to-back would be better for Yamaha.

“Depends a lot there. If you start first and make your pace it’s great, but later in the year last year I was stuck behind Ducatis and I couldn’t overtake.

“But if you go away or are in the top three, you can manage to get a good result. So, this [Portimao] is 50/50 and Jerez will be a good track for us.”

shares
comments
A bike alarm made Marquez’s Honda “crazy” in disastrous COTA MotoGP start
Previous article

A bike alarm made Marquez’s Honda “crazy” in disastrous COTA MotoGP start
Next article

Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP Americas GP review

Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP Americas GP review
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
A bike alarm made Marquez’s Honda “crazy” in disastrous COTA MotoGP start Americas GP
MotoGP

A bike alarm made Marquez’s Honda “crazy” in disastrous COTA MotoGP start

MotoGP Americas GP: Bastianini wins thriller, Marquez recovers from start disaster Americas GP
MotoGP

MotoGP Americas GP: Bastianini wins thriller, Marquez recovers from start disaster

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph Argentinian GP Plus
MotoGP

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

Latest news

Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP Americas GP review
MotoGP MotoGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP Americas GP review

Quartararo: Yamaha “not ready to fight for podium” on MotoGP tracks like COTA
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha “not ready to fight for podium” on MotoGP tracks like COTA

A bike alarm made Marquez’s Honda “crazy” in disastrous COTA MotoGP start
MotoGP MotoGP

A bike alarm made Marquez’s Honda “crazy” in disastrous COTA MotoGP start

2022 MotoGP Americas GP: Full race results
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Americas GP: Full race results

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph Plus

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

OPINION: Aleix Espargaro’s breakthrough victory finally brought Aprilia the MotoGP success it had been craving since it returned to the premier class in 2015. But it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest it might have expected Maverick Vinales – the marque’s last grand prix winner before Espargaro – to be the one to break its duck. Now the pressure is on…

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2022
How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina Plus

How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Plus

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand Plus

The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Plus

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's king Plus

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's king

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesia MotoGP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021. While the crash appears to have been related to the rear grip problems Honda suffered throughout the Indonesian GP weekend due to Michelin's switch to an old tyre construction to better cope with extreme heat, it was also indicative of a nature that is beginning to take its toll on the six-time MotoGP world champion

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Plus

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Plus

Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.