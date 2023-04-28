Subscribe
Previous / MotoGP Spanish GP: Espargaro tops FP2, Bagnaia and Quartararo into Q1 Next / Bastianini uncertain he'll continue Jerez MotoGP round as he's "in a lot of pain"
MotoGP / Spanish GP News

Quartararo: Yamaha “losing its strong points every year” at Jerez in MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo says the Yamaha MotoGP bike is “losing our strong points from the past” every year it comes to Jerez after struggling to 15th in Spanish Grand Prix practice.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
German Garcia Casanova
Quartararo: Yamaha “losing its strong points every year” at Jerez in MotoGP

The Frenchman scored his first MotoGP pole at Jerez in 2019 as a rookie and took his first win at the track in 2020, was on course to do the same in 2021 before arm pump problems struck him, and was second in 2022.

However, at the end of Friday’s running at the Spanish GP, Quartararo was only 15th on the combined order and will have to face a volatile Q1 session in qualifying that features world champion Francesco Bagnaia, standings leader Marco Bezzecchi and Americas GP winner Alex Rins.

Quartararo says he didn’t know “if I was going to finish” every time he went into a corner on the M1 on Friday at Jerez and feels like the bike is too aggressive.

“It’s difficult to say what is wrong, but everything, the feeling we had today on the bike, every time I was going into a corner I didn’t know if I was going to finish.

“And the last lap I was improving, but feeling already every time on the limit.

“But the last lap [I said] ‘whatever happens, happens’, and in the last bit I went wide.

“The problem is we don’t know why the bike is slow. The bike is aggressive, we are missing turning. So, it’s difficult.

“To be honest, every year here we are losing our strong points from the past. Let’s say the turning and the corner speed we had four years ago was better, [the bike had] more stability.

“And that’s what we’ve lost. Here the top speed is not so bad, because you come from fast corners and you don’t have so much wheelie and it helps.

“But it’s not only that the problem. It’s many other things, and one of them is the corner speed we are getting is not good and the bike is super aggressive – not because we are going so fast and it’s aggressive. But we are not going so fast and we are shaking a lot.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo was one of several riders not to use fresh soft tyres in the cooler morning session to do a time attack, but feels this wasn’t a contributing factor to him struggling in FP2 as “almost everybody improved in the afternoon”.

Looking ahead to the rest of the weekend, Quartararo concedes – at present – it will not be possible for him to repeat his 2022 Spanish GP podium.

Read Also:

“For me, no,” he replied when asked if it was possible to have a race at Jerez like he did last year.
“It’s bad to say this, but even on the pace we are not good. If the pace was good and the time attack was bad, you can still manage.

“The team tells me the pace is not so bad, but the pace is bad because with new tyres I was slower than many guys.

“So, at the moment today it is impossible to make a kind of race like last year.”

shares
comments

MotoGP Spanish GP: Espargaro tops FP2, Bagnaia and Quartararo into Q1

Bastianini uncertain he'll continue Jerez MotoGP round as he's "in a lot of pain"
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Pedrosa: Sprint podium “a lot to ask” after “unexpected” Jerez MotoGP practice return

Pedrosa: Sprint podium “a lot to ask” after “unexpected” Jerez MotoGP practice return

MotoGP
Spanish GP

Pedrosa: Sprint podium “a lot to ask” after “unexpected” Jerez MotoGP practice return Pedrosa: Sprint podium “a lot to ask” after “unexpected” Jerez MotoGP practice return

Bastianini uncertain he'll continue Jerez MotoGP round as he's "in a lot of pain"

Bastianini uncertain he'll continue Jerez MotoGP round as he's "in a lot of pain"

MotoGP
Spanish GP

Bastianini uncertain he'll continue Jerez MotoGP round as he's "in a lot of pain" Bastianini uncertain he'll continue Jerez MotoGP round as he's "in a lot of pain"

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin tops incident-packed first practice

IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin tops incident-packed first practice

INDY IndyCar
Birmingham

IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin tops incident-packed first practice IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin tops incident-packed first practice

Kobayashi "concerned" by "crazy dangerous" WEC out-laps on cold tyres at Spa

Kobayashi "concerned" by "crazy dangerous" WEC out-laps on cold tyres at Spa

WEC WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

Kobayashi "concerned" by "crazy dangerous" WEC out-laps on cold tyres at Spa Kobayashi "concerned" by "crazy dangerous" WEC out-laps on cold tyres at Spa

Jota: WEC Spa qualifying showing on car debut "exceeded expectations"

Jota: WEC Spa qualifying showing on car debut "exceeded expectations"

WEC WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

Jota: WEC Spa qualifying showing on car debut "exceeded expectations" Jota: WEC Spa qualifying showing on car debut "exceeded expectations"

Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble

Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe