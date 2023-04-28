Marquez's surgeon explains decision to stop him racing at MotoGP Spanish GP
Ignacio Roger de Ona, the surgeon who operated on Marc Marquez's fractured right hand, has explained why the Honda MotoGP rider was advised to miss the Spanish Grand Prix.
The Honda rider has been absent since fracturing his hand in the controversial collision with Miguel Oliveira in the first grand prix of the season in Portugal that has led to a long-running appeal process to have a double long lap penalty overturned.
Marquez underwent surgery at the Clinica Ruber Internacional in Madrid immediately after the Portuguese GP, where he was operated on by Dr. Roger de Ona's team.
Once he was confirmed to be out of the race for Argentina, both he and his entourage were fully aware that it was almost equally unfeasible to consider riding in Austin due to the time it would take him to recover from the injury he had suffered.
Marquez had hoped to return for this weekend's Spanish GP, but an MRI that the Spaniard underwent on Tuesday advised against this possibility due to the possible consequences it could have - the Honda rider admitting on Thursday at Jerez that further damage to his thumb could have ended his career.
Speaking exclusively to Autosport, Roger de Ona, head of hand reconstruction and microsurgery at Ruber Internacional, recognises that going out on the track in Jerez would have entailed an unacceptable risk.
"Marc's fracture is known as Bennett's fracture, and it is different from a diaphyseal fracture, which we could have solved with screws and a plate," said the surgeon, who - as soon as he saw the results of the radiological tests performed on Marquez on Tuesday - was very clear about what he was going to recommend.
"In his case, there was a very small bone fragment that remained in place, while the rest of the thumb was displaced.
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
"That's why we need the bone to consolidate well, because in that area many of the forces generated by a MotoGP bike are concentrated.
"For an athlete who uses that area a lot, such as a quarterback, a basketball player or a driver, the recovery time ranges from six to eight weeks.
"For Marc to be able to run only four weeks later would have been exceptional.
"We couldn't take the risk of it breaking at the end of the straight at 350km/h and not being able to brake."
He added: "If the surgery were to pull out the pieces of bone, those pieces could no longer be reattached in the most appropriate way, so the chances of carrying over sequelae would be much greater.
"And, to top it off, the recovery could take several months. It wasn't worth taking that risk.
"At Le Mans, Marc will be seven weeks since the operation. In the same way we would have had to see something exceptional [in Tuesday's tests] for him to race in Jerez, we are confident that he will be able to do so in France.
"If he follows the normal evolution, seeing how things are going, he should be ready."
Dr. Roger de Ona said he is convinced that, once the bone is consolidated, Marquez will not have any sequelae.
MotoGP Spanish GP: Pedrosa leads FP1 on wildcard return with KTM
MotoGP Spanish GP: Espargaro tops FP2, Bagnaia and Quartararo into Q1
Marquez: Current injury 'could end my career' with premature MotoGP return
Marquez: Current injury 'could end my career' with premature MotoGP return Marquez: Current injury 'could end my career' with premature MotoGP return
Marquez targets French GP return, Lecuona joins Honda MotoGP team in Jerez
Marquez targets French GP return, Lecuona joins Honda MotoGP team in Jerez Marquez targets French GP return, Lecuona joins Honda MotoGP team in Jerez
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Latest news
IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin tops incident-packed first practice
IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin tops incident-packed first practice IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin tops incident-packed first practice
Kobayashi "concerned" by "crazy dangerous" WEC out-laps on cold tyres at Spa
Kobayashi "concerned" by "crazy dangerous" WEC out-laps on cold tyres at Spa Kobayashi "concerned" by "crazy dangerous" WEC out-laps on cold tyres at Spa
Jota: WEC Spa qualifying showing on car debut "exceeded expectations"
Jota: WEC Spa qualifying showing on car debut "exceeded expectations" Jota: WEC Spa qualifying showing on car debut "exceeded expectations"
Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble
Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.