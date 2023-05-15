Subscribe
Previous / Marquez “prefers” to crash fighting for MotoGP podium than “finish in 10th" Next / 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP French GP
MotoGP / French GP News

Quartararo using 2021 set-up to battle Yamaha MotoGP problems

Fabio Quartararo says he is now using his bike set-up from his 2021 championship year on his Yamaha MotoGP challenger to try and salvage his 2023 season.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Quartararo has scored just one podium after the first five rounds of the season and admitted during last weekend’s French Grand Prix that he was ‘not confident’ his Yamaha team understood how to fix its troubled bike.

The Frenchman’s woes continued at Le Mans, with Quartararo crashing out of the sprint and finishing seventh in the grand prix – 15.023s off the win – having qualified down in 13th.

Having tried “thousands” of set-ups and new items on his Yamaha this year, Quartararo has elected to go back to what he used in 2021 to win the title in the hope that he can better manage the 2023 M1’s issues.

“I think the plan – and this is what we decided with our crew – that from the beginning of the year we have been trying thousands of things, of settings, and we just decided to go with the 2021 setting and go,” Quartararo said on Sunday in France.

“Whatever problem we have, that’s it. I need to adapt to the problem and see.

“I think we tried a lot of things on the bike and the best we had is always to bring back the base from two years ago. We have decided to keep it like this.

“I’m feeling a little bit better, still not super great but better than everything we have tried.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo feels with his old settings he could have been 0.5s per lap faster in the grand prix on Sunday, but was struck by arm pump issues midway through the race.

The Yamaha rider says this was not the return of the problems which forced him to have surgery in 2021, and was brought on by an “aggressive” treatment he received by one of MotoGP’s in-paddock physiotherapists on Sunday morning.

“I don’t look at it like a recovery because six people in front of me crashed,” Quartararo said, reflecting on his seventh place in the grand prix.

“It’s not a recovery. I’ve had a physical issued in the middle of the race. This morning I have been to the Clinica and I had a treatment on my arm and for me it was way too aggressive and I had arm pump from the middle of the race.

“I could have been much, much, much faster.

“So, this is the only point I’m happy with, that with the bike that we raced we could be faster. But actually what I had this morning was not good for the race.

“Since I had it [arm pump] in Jerez two years ago, I always go [for treatment] and with new people [in the clinic] we always try everyone.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“But this morning was a very aggressive treatment just before the race, so unfortunately the arm was super, super tense.

“But I never had any issues in the past [since the surgery], so I know it’s not a problem at all. It was just the treatment that I had in the morning.”

Read Also:

Quartararo is now 45 points off the championship leader after Francesco Bagnaia crashed out of the grand prix, and although he felt his pace was generally better during Le Mans’ two races, he thinks he is still “too far” consider about a title tilt.

“We will see,” he replied when asked by Autosport if he still thinks he can fight for the championship in 2023.

“Right now we are way too far, but – it’s strange to say – I feel disappointed in one way that I couldn’t have managed to get a better pace and better result today.

“But, at the end what is true that today and yesterday even on the sprint my pace was not so bad. And today, without the problem I had, I could have been at least half a second faster, just because I was not able to brake in a few braking [zones].

“So, this is the only positive I could take. So, the championship I don’t want to think about it because I think we are way too far to think about it.”

shares
comments

Marquez “prefers” to crash fighting for MotoGP podium than “finish in 10th"

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP French GP
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Martin “studied” Marquez’s sprint battle for their Le Mans MotoGP duel

Martin “studied” Marquez’s sprint battle for their Le Mans MotoGP duel

MotoGP
French GP

Martin “studied” Marquez’s sprint battle for their Le Mans MotoGP duel Martin “studied” Marquez’s sprint battle for their Le Mans MotoGP duel

Alex Marquez explains “scary” Marini crash in Le Mans MotoGP race

Alex Marquez explains “scary” Marini crash in Le Mans MotoGP race

MotoGP
French GP

Alex Marquez explains “scary” Marini crash in Le Mans MotoGP race Alex Marquez explains “scary” Marini crash in Le Mans MotoGP race

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Fabio Quartararo More
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo ‘not confident’ Yamaha understands how to improve its MotoGP bike

Quartararo ‘not confident’ Yamaha understands how to improve its MotoGP bike

MotoGP
French GP

Quartararo ‘not confident’ Yamaha understands how to improve its MotoGP bike Quartararo ‘not confident’ Yamaha understands how to improve its MotoGP bike

Quartararo ‘in toughest year’ of MotoGP career as Yamaha woes continue

Quartararo ‘in toughest year’ of MotoGP career as Yamaha woes continue

MotoGP
French GP

Quartararo ‘in toughest year’ of MotoGP career as Yamaha woes continue Quartararo ‘in toughest year’ of MotoGP career as Yamaha woes continue

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Yamaha Factory Racing More
Yamaha Factory Racing
Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered "no clear explanation" of Jerez penalty

Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered "no clear explanation" of Jerez penalty

MotoGP
Spanish GP

Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered "no clear explanation" of Jerez penalty Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered "no clear explanation" of Jerez penalty

Morbidelli has until summer to secure his MotoGP future with Yamaha

Morbidelli has until summer to secure his MotoGP future with Yamaha

MotoGP

Morbidelli has until summer to secure his MotoGP future with Yamaha Morbidelli has until summer to secure his MotoGP future with Yamaha

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Australian GP

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren

FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren

F1 Formula 1

FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Plus
Plus
WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Five things we learned from the Extreme E Hydro X Prix

Five things we learned from the Extreme E Hydro X Prix

EXTE Extreme E
Scotland X-Prix

Five things we learned from the Extreme E Hydro X Prix Five things we learned from the Extreme E Hydro X Prix

Sordo: Rovanpera's Portugal WRC pace like I was in another category

Sordo: Rovanpera's Portugal WRC pace like I was in another category

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

Sordo: Rovanpera's Portugal WRC pace like I was in another category Sordo: Rovanpera's Portugal WRC pace like I was in another category

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe