MotoGP / French GP News

Bezzecchi wary of MotoGP title thoughts despite dominant Le Mans win

VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi says “I’m still not thinking about the championship” despite closing to a point behind Francesco Bagnaia after winning the MotoGP French Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Bezzecchi dominated Sunday’s Le Mans race on MotoGP's 1000th grand prix weekend after he grabbed the lead on lap 11 of 27 and took the chequered flag 4.2 seconds clear of the field.

It marked his second grand prix victory of the season, and with championship leader Bagnaia being taken out in a racing incident with Maverick Vinales, Bezzecchi is just a point behind in the standings.

After his maiden win in Argentina last month, Bezzecchi said it was too early to be thinking about mounting a title challenge on his year-old Ducati.

Asked by Autosport at Le Mans if he had to change this opinion now given the consistent season he is having, Bezzecchi said: “It’s good to be close to Pecco for the moment.

“But honestly I’m still not thinking about the championship. First of all, we saw having the sprint and the main GP in the same weekend, it’s very easy to lose everything very quickly.

“So, I just want to continue like this, thinking weekend by weekend, race by race, enjoying my bike with the guys [in the team] who are fantastic.

“Now we go to Mugello, so it will be a very nice weekend.”

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bezzecchi was seventh in the sprint race and felt he could challenge for something better in the main grand prix, but admits he “didn’t expect” to be able to fight for the victory.

“It was an unbelievable day for me,” he added.

“Honestly this morning I didn’t expect to have this kind of race. But already yesterday I felt good on the bike and I knew with a good start I could make something more – obviously didn’t expect a win, but anyway a good race.

“Then today when I started I saw that I was faster than the guys in front of me.

“But I was a bit afraid for the front tyre temperature because with this front tyre I was a bit on the limit for my riding style.

“But I was able to overtake them, once I got in the lead I was able to put on a good pace and I was feeling very well with my bike and I was able to escape.”

