Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ducati sees MotoGP ride height device ban as ‘bad display of fairness’ Next / Bagnaia ‘doesn’t need team orders’ to win 2022 MotoGP title
MotoGP / Japanese GP News

Quartararo thinks tight 2022 MotoGP title battle is “nice”

Fabio Quartararo says it’s “nice” that the top three in the MotoGP standings are split by just 17 points despite his lead being wiped out by a crash at Aragon.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Quartararo thinks tight 2022 MotoGP title battle is “nice”

The Yamaha rider had a 30-point advantage in the championship whittled down to just 10 to Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia after Quartararo retired on lap one of the Aragon Grand Prix due to a collision with Marc Marquez.

With Bagnaia second behind Enea Bastianini at Aragon and Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro completing the podium, the top three of Quartararo, Bagnaia and Espargaro are covered by just 17 points ahead of this weekend’s Japanese GP at Motegi.

“At the end, what can you do?,” Quartararo said when asked about his Aragon race on Thursday in Japan.

“I think right now with 17 points around all three… I would not say it’s like the beginning of the championship, where everyone is pushing like hell.

“But I think all three – and Enea [Bastianini] included – want the championship.

“But especially having only 17 points between us three means we will push ourselves to the maximum, and at the end I think it’s nice.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, after crash and after scooter crash

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, after crash and after scooter crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo suffered abrasions to his chest in his Aragon tangle with Marquez when his Yamaha clobbered him in the accident, which forced massive load onto his Alpinestars leather suit and burst it open.

Though sore, Quartararo doesn’t expect the injury to cause him any problems this weekend.

“I had my first training, so it was ok,” he said about his chest injury.

“It’s just an abrasion. So, it’s a little bit painful but I think on the bike it’s not going to be a big issue.

“So, for sure it’s going to be some burning on the first session. But I don’t think it’s going to be a problem riding the bike.”

With his championship lead shrinking and the Yamaha at a disadvantage when it comes to on-track racing, Quartararo says his approach to races now won’t change as the title battle nears its conclusion – citing lessons learned from his 2020 duel with Joan Mir.

Read Also:

“To be honest, I always try to race at my maximum,” he added.

“And I think this is a lesson I learned from 2020, when with Joan when I gained one point on him I was happy.

“At the end, last year even when I had 30, 40 points [advantage in the standings] I was still trying to fight for the victory and give my maximum.

“So, this year is the same. I never had a big advantage, but of course I will give my 100% during the last five races but I was already giving my 100% before. So, in terms of riding I don’t think it will really change.”

This weekend’s Japanese GP – the first since the COVID pandemic began – is set to be heavily affected by wet weather.

Though its conditions that have affected Yamaha riders in the past, Quartararo says he no longer has “fear” about rain-hit races after a strong run to second earlier this year in similar conditions at the Indonesian GP.

“I think also in 2019 the grip level here was really high,” he said about a possible wet weekend at Motegi.

“I remember also a race with Marc [Marquez] and [Andrea] Dovizioso [in the wet in 2017], they were super-fast.

“So, the more grip there is on the track the better it is for us. Mandalika was super good.

“So, I think now there is no reason to have any kind of fear about having a wet race. Of course, I enjoy it more in the dry but I think there’s not a big issue in the rain.”

shares
comments
Ducati sees MotoGP ride height device ban as ‘bad display of fairness’
Previous article

Ducati sees MotoGP ride height device ban as ‘bad display of fairness’
Next article

Bagnaia ‘doesn’t need team orders’ to win 2022 MotoGP title

Bagnaia ‘doesn’t need team orders’ to win 2022 MotoGP title
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Why it's time to embrace MotoGP's friendly 2022 title battle Japanese GP
MotoGP

Why it's time to embrace MotoGP's friendly 2022 title battle

Espargaro “relaxed” about 2022 MotoGP title challenger status Japanese GP
MotoGP

Espargaro “relaxed” about 2022 MotoGP title challenger status

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Aragon GP Plus
MotoGP

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Latest news

Moto2 team escapes uninjured from Motegi garage fire
Moto2 Moto2

Moto2 team escapes uninjured from Motegi garage fire

Moto2 team Marc VDS Racing says none of its crew were harmed in a garage fire that broke out at Motegi on Thursday at the MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix.

Why it's time to embrace MotoGP's friendly 2022 title battle
MotoGP MotoGP

Why it's time to embrace MotoGP's friendly 2022 title battle

OPINION: MotoGP is in the grips of an exciting conclusion to its 2022 season as the top three in the standings are split by just 17 points with five races to go. Much has been made that there isn’t much rivalry between Fabio Quartararo, Francesco Bagnaia and Aleix Espargaro. But recent history and the shifting perspectives of the modern world mean we should look at the 2022 MotoGP title battle in a new, positive light

Espargaro “relaxed” about 2022 MotoGP title challenger status
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro “relaxed” about 2022 MotoGP title challenger status

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro says he is “relaxed” about the fact he is fighting for the 2022 MotoGP title because he knows “I will have my chances” in the final races.

Marquez “felt ready” to fight in Aragon MotoGP race before lap one chaos
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “felt ready” to fight in Aragon MotoGP race before lap one chaos

Marc Marquez says he is disappointed in the collisions in last week’s MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix because he “felt ready” to fight after “an amazing start”.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Plus

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Plus

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Plus

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Plus

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former team-mate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader Plus

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Coinciding with the arrival of Massimo Rivola as head of its MotoGP division, Aprilia has undergone an internal revolution that has spurred it from occupying last place in the team standings to leading the table in the space of just two years. Those entrenched in the project reveal how the ex-Ferrari F1 chief has achieved the dramatic turnaround

MotoGP
Jul 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.