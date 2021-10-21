Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Yamaha announces 2022 MotoGP deal with RNF and signs Binder Next / Bagnaia: MotoGP 2021 “wasn’t the year to try to win the championship”
MotoGP / Misano GP News

Quartararo must approach Misano MotoGP match point 'like season start'

By:

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo admits he has to approach his first 2021 MotoGP title match point this weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix "like the beginning of the season".

Quartararo must approach Misano MotoGP match point 'like season start'

Quartararo comes into this weekend's Misano race 52 points clear of Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and simply needs to ensure his lead stays at 50 points should Bagnaia fail to win the Emilia Romagna GP to claim the 2021 title.

Already admitting back at Austin that he didn't need to obsess over his title chances at Misano, Quartararo once again reiterated this stance on Thursday and instead wants to treat this weekend "like a normal race".

"Of course, I'm feeling really good but to be honest my head is not really on that part of the championship," he said when asked how he felt ahead of his first title match point.

"I think we need to take it like a normal race, but of course we know on Sunday something special can happen.

"But at the moment, first of all I think Friday and Saturday, we need to plan it like the beginning of the year.

"And then on Sunday we will see the amount of risk that we will take.

"But Friday and Saturday will be a normal situation for the moment, and then we will see what happens."

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Dorna

In MotoGP's last visit to Misano in September, Quartararo chased down Bagnaia hard in the closing stages of the San Marino GP for victory and admitted he enjoyed taking the risks he did despite his title situation.

Asked whether he will do this again should he encounter a similar situation this Sunday, he added: "We will see.

"It's how I like to race, but I've never been in that situation [to win a championship].

"I think last year I learned a lot how to - not how to fight for a championship, because I didn't really have the chance, but to be leader of the championship for many races last year was an important step for my experience.

"And I think this year it's much easier, let's say, to have it.

"So, let's see. But at the moment it's just a normal race, we will see the risk we will take on Sunday."

shares
comments

Related video

Yamaha announces 2022 MotoGP deal with RNF and signs Binder

Previous article

Yamaha announces 2022 MotoGP deal with RNF and signs Binder

Next article

Bagnaia: MotoGP 2021 “wasn’t the year to try to win the championship”

Bagnaia: MotoGP 2021 “wasn’t the year to try to win the championship”
Load comments
More
Lewis Duncan
Darryn Binder on his “no-brainer” Moto3 to MotoGP jump Misano GP
MotoGP

Darryn Binder on his “no-brainer” Moto3 to MotoGP jump

Marquez: Arm recovery still "too slow" in MotoGP 2021 Misano GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Arm recovery still "too slow" in MotoGP 2021

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream” Americas GP Plus
MotoGP

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream”

Fabio Quartararo More
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo “doesn’t need to obsess” about winning MotoGP title now Americas GP
MotoGP

Quartararo “doesn’t need to obsess” about winning MotoGP title now

Quartararo says Austin’s "joke" COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP Americas GP
MotoGP

Quartararo says Austin’s "joke" COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Catalan GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Trending Today

Perez: "Everything will feel bad" in 2022 compared to current F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: "Everything will feel bad" in 2022 compared to current F1 cars

Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

F1 fans vote Verstappen most popular driver, McLaren named favourite team
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 fans vote Verstappen most popular driver, McLaren named favourite team

Formula 1 and Motorsport Network unveil fan results of largest single sports survey ever conducted by Nielsen Sports
Video Inside
General General

Formula 1 and Motorsport Network unveil fan results of largest single sports survey ever conducted by Nielsen Sports

Yamaha announces 2022 MotoGP deal with RNF and signs Binder
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha announces 2022 MotoGP deal with RNF and signs Binder

The five tech punches Red Bull and Mercedes traded in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

The five tech punches Red Bull and Mercedes traded in 2021

F1 "not even thinking" about sprint races at every GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 "not even thinking" about sprint races at every GP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title Plus

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda Plus

How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda

There once was a time when Honda controlled any young rider who emerged in motorcycling, but its market dominance has now swung to the side of MotoGP rival KTM and, to a lesser extent Ducati. Could this development have significant ramifications for the future?

MotoGP
Oct 12, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream” Plus

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream”

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Plus

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Plus

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest Plus

How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino Grand Prix will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP’s present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia’s flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021

Latest news

Darryn Binder on his “no-brainer” Moto3 to MotoGP jump
MotoGP MotoGP

Darryn Binder on his “no-brainer” Moto3 to MotoGP jump

Marquez: Arm recovery still "too slow" in MotoGP 2021
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Arm recovery still "too slow" in MotoGP 2021

Bagnaia: MotoGP 2021 “wasn’t the year to try to win the championship”
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: MotoGP 2021 “wasn’t the year to try to win the championship”

Quartararo must approach Misano MotoGP match point 'like season start'
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo must approach Misano MotoGP match point 'like season start'

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.