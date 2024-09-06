All Series
MotoGP San Marino GP

Quartararo: “It’s a long time since I enjoyed the bike like today”

Yamaha's Quartararo makes Q2 directly for only the third time in 2024 and is leading the Japanese manufacturer’s charge to be nearer the front of MotoGP

Adam Wheeler
Adam Wheeler
Upd:

Fabio Quartararo has said “it has been a long time since I enjoyed the bike like today” as he broke into Q2 directly for Yamaha for just the third time this MotoGP season.

A result of recent testing mileage at Misano or are Yamaha finally making gains? This was the question after the 2021 MotoGP world champion roamed the top 10 of a MotoGP practice session in which the top 14 riders were split by one second, and the Frenchman classified ninth fastest to make Q2 directly.

Quartararo and the factory Yamaha team have completed plenty of testing laps at the San Marino circuit as the factory fully exploits its concessions benefits to improve away from the 20-round calendar.

The 25-year-old has struggled to find grip this season even though Yamaha has changed the character of the M1 and the inline four engine, while it has delivered a new engine, new chassis and revitalised aero packages to get closer to their European rivals.

The factory has brought more staff, conscripted technicians from rival firms and increased the turnaround speed of its development parts for both Quartararo and Alex Rins.

Quartararo was 0.6s from leader Francesco Bagnaia after Friday afternoon practice to generate encouraging signs, considering that improvements to the bike are providing higher potential for race pace.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In Aragon, Quartararo had been dismissive of the ‘flying lap’ form at the Misano test and even though he and the team completed the job on Friday at the San Marino GP he was wary of Q2 on Saturday.

“In the test it was terrible and now it is better but it’s [still] not normal that with 11 laps on [used tyres] we are only three tenths better for the time attack [on new tyres],” he explained. “If you check the other brands then they are improving close to one second: this is something we are still missing.

“Today there was no margin [for improvement] and I was on the limit everywhere. At least I think it was great to qualify in Q2 and it has been a long time since I enjoyed the bike like today. We made good laps on the pace. Just one or two tenths can change the weekend.”

Much depends on where the #20 can qualify on Saturday for the 13-lap sprint and the 27-lap grand prix for what is already a very grippy asphalt at Misano.

Initial feelings at Misano were brighter for Quartararo, who hasn’t reached the podium since the 2023 Indonesian GP and hasn’t won since the German GP in early summer of 2022.

“We know Japanese engineers like to make small-by-small [changes] but even though it was small it was a step I could feel,” he explained.

“I like it because we are doing the steps faster and it’s what we need. The first month with Max [Bartolini, Yamaha technical director] and the team it was the mentality and the way of work we changed, but no improvement [on track].

“We tested a lot of things but now we are starting to find a way with the engine, the chassis, so I expect, for me, to end the season in a better way. I don’t say to fight for much better positions…but at least I think to have the gap to the top five a bit closer than now.”

Previous article The key rider traits that led Oliveira to Pramac Yamaha
Next article MotoGP San Marino GP: Bagnaia surges to pole with record lap as Marquez crashes

