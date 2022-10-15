Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Marquez: Australia MotoGP front row “impossible” without tow help
MotoGP / Australian GP News

Quartararo “disappointed” MotoGP qualifying efforts are “never enough”

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo has lamented all of his qualifying efforts being “never enough” after he put his Yamaha fifth on the grid for the Australian Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Quartararo “disappointed” MotoGP qualifying efforts are “never enough”

The Frenchman has generally struggled more in time attack in 2022 compared to last season, when he scored five pole positions and 14 total front row starts.

Quartararo has just five front row starts and one pole to his credit in 2022 on the underpowered Yamaha package and was left “frustrated” on Saturday at Phillip Island having only been able to qualify fifth behind nearest title rivals Aleix Espargaro and Francesco Bagnaia.

While he concedes a second row start isn’t a disaster, Quartararo says it’s “annoying” to continually be at least two tenths behind his rivals in qualifying trim.

“Disappointed because I give so much on a lap and it's never enough,” remarked Quartararo, who has a two-point championship lead heading into the weekend.

“I have the experience from the past to know what it's really like to do a fast lap and here I'm really going over the limits.

“On my fast lap I lost the front in Turn 3. Every time we do a good lap, it's never enough, so it's frustrating, but honestly fifth position is okay.

“We've done much worse. But then again, it's annoying to always be two or three tenths off the leaders.”

While a number of riders utilised a tow on their best laps in Q2, Quartararo – as he has done all season – elected to do his lap times on his own.

Asked why he insists on this strategy, Quartararo explained: “It’s not a matter of I don’t like, it’s a matter of every time I go behind someone it’s hard because especially in this track it’s important to warm up the front tyre.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“If you start to go slow, waiting for someone, then if someone sees you are behind they will cut [the throttle].

“So, you lose 10 seconds in one lap and then the front tyre is never ready.

“Especially for us we are struggling to warm it up in one lap. So, that’s why I didn’t do it.”

With Sunday’s race critical to his title defence hopes, Quartararo concedes he has “more to lose” by making a mistake but says he has no choice but to push.

“At the end yes, of course there is more to gain and more to lose,” he said.

“But what should you do when you have only two points [in hand]? You have to go and give your best.

“At the end you have more to lose, but you have a lot to gain. So, you need to push yourself to the maximum.”

shares
comments
Marquez: Australia MotoGP front row “impossible” without tow help
Previous article

Marquez: Australia MotoGP front row “impossible” without tow help
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Marquez: Australia MotoGP front row “impossible” without tow help Australian GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Australia MotoGP front row “impossible” without tow help

Pramac's Martin was “lost” prior to Australia MotoGP pole charge Australian GP
MotoGP

Pramac's Martin was “lost” prior to Australia MotoGP pole charge

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Plus
MotoGP

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

Fabio Quartararo More
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo breaks silence after Thailand MotoGP disaster Australian GP
MotoGP

Quartararo breaks silence after Thailand MotoGP disaster

Quartararo "didn't feel good" in Thailand MotoGP practice Thailand GP
MotoGP

Quartararo "didn't feel good" in Thailand MotoGP practice

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Aragon GP Plus
MotoGP

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Latest news

Kurt Busch to sit out 2023 NASCAR Cup season, Reddick in early 23XI move
NASCAR NASCAR

Kurt Busch to sit out 2023 NASCAR Cup season, Reddick in early 23XI move

NASCAR veteran Kurt Busch will not race in the Cup Series next year, paving the way for an early arrival of Tyler Reddick to the 23XI Racing organisation in 2023.

Peugeot's Duval not surprised by Porsche Bahrain decision
WEC WEC

Peugeot's Duval not surprised by Porsche Bahrain decision

Peugeot driver Loic Duval says he's not surprised by Porsche’s decision not to debut its new 963 LMDh prototype in next month's World Endurance Championship season finale in Bahrain.

Ocon: Gasly joining Alpine to make all-French F1 team is “awesome story”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Gasly joining Alpine to make all-French F1 team is “awesome story”

Esteban Ocon says that his childhood friend and rival Pierre Gasly joining him at the Alpine Formula 1 team next year is an “awesome story.”

New BMW signing Rast "grateful" to Audi on departure after 12 years
DTM DTM

New BMW signing Rast "grateful" to Audi on departure after 12 years

Three-time DTM champion Rene Rast says he feels “grateful” to Audi for helping to build his motor racing career after ending his 12-year stint with the German marque last weekend.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Plus

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Plus

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Plus

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Plus

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Plus

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Plus

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former team-mate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.