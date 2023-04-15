Quartararo can’t anticipate crashes on Yamaha MotoGP bike at COTA

The 2021 world champion has endured a tough start to the new campaign on the factory Yamaha, having scored just 18 points out of a total of 74 across the opening two rounds.

Despite improvements to the engine of the Yamaha, Quartararo has struggled to find a good base set-up on the M1 and was still chasing this during Friday’s two practice sessions at the Circuit of the Americas.

Quartararo had several moments on his bike through Friday’s running but managed to secure a place in the Q2 qualifying session after ending up seventh overall.

However, he says is finding it hard to feel where the limit of the Yamaha’s front end is.

“We still did a few changes,” he said. “In the end, we still don’t have our base yet, so I’ve said we need to find it and then keep it and really go fully into the mode where we don’t change the bike.

“But right now, I don’t feel good on the bike, so we need to find a solution where we can really improve ourselves. It’s everything [where I am struggling]. Everything a little bit.

“Sometimes last year I could really feel where the limit is exactly, and this year no. I’m a little bit in a mood when I brake and I don’t know if I’m going to lose it or not.

“[On Friday] I saved two good ones, but I didn’t really feel the tyre moving before. So, this is something we have to find.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo has struggled all year for single-lap pace on the 2023 M1 and noted that this problem persisted on Friday in Americas, with the Frenchman “overriding” the bike in time attack mode.

“I did some mistakes and still the lap time was not too bad,” he added. “The only lap I did well was the lap going back to the box, but I felt quite ok on the pace.

“Still on time attack I’m struggling too much and I’m overriding a bit too much. So, I think tomorrow the important key will be to stay calm and try not to… you know, I’m braking a little bit late and making too much corner speed and not thinking about the exit.

“So, it’s a few details that I need to make because with this bike if you make a small mistake you’re in the back. So, you have to be super precise.”

Though the 2023 M1 has typically been faster in a straight line than its predecessor, Quartararo was some 6.4km/h shy of the fastest bike (Brad Binder’s KTM) through the speed traps and is unsure why.

“Actually, the speed of today was not so great,” he said when asked if the improvements made to the engine would make his races easier if he can make qualifying gains.

“I don’t know why, but hopefully we can find a solution to be on top because today we were much lower than expected.”