Quartararo blames limitations of Yamaha package for Morbidelli clash
Yamaha rider misses out on points after feeling he has to push his bike to its maximum in order to complete overtakes
Fabio Quartararo has bemoaned the limitations of his Yamaha MotoGP package for contributing to his clash with Franco Morbidelli that denied him a points-paying result in the Indonesian sprint race.
The Frenchman had been eyeing a fifth consecutive top-10 finish after consolidating his eye-catching Friday practice pace by securing a spot on the second row in qualifying with sixth place on the grid.
Quartararo got within striking distance of a rare top-five finish, before a leery attempt at overtaking Morbidelli on lap eight of 13 instead led to contact and a slide down the order.
Eventually coming home 12th, a defiant Quartararo deferred blame for the incident to a Yamaha M1 package that he says is forcing him to push the limit in his attempts to overtake rivals.
“It’s the only way for us to overtake and it was completely wrong,” he said.
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“I pushed to the maximum but we have basically less grip than them, less acceleration, more wheelies, more problems to stop the bike… we have no stronger points than them.
“We are riding in a defensive way during the race so we don’t get overtaken, but then we cannot overtake also.”
While Quartararo’s vocal - and often damning - appraisal of Yamaha’s performance limitations are certainly familiar, the 2021 MotoGP champion nevertheless admits the issue is particularly frustrating given the manufacturer’s recent upturn in form.
“In the fight, Yamaha has been quite bad for many years, especially now that I start to have the pace but I was not able to make even one overtake - this is a point we have to get stronger soon,” he added.
“It’s frustrating because it has always been the same issue: not possible to overtake.
“In 2022, it was really similar but, in 2022, the other brands were not that strong, so I could fight more at the front. But now, if we are behind, we cannot do anything.”
