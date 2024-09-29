All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Race report
MotoGP Indonesia GP

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Martin sees off Acosta for redemptive win

Martin beats Acosta after sprint race crash, as Bagnaia recovers third from a disappointing weekend

Ollie Barstow
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin restored his advantage at the head of the 2024 MotoGP world championship standings with a dominant lights-to-flag victory in the Indonesian Grand Prix at the Mandalika Circuit.

The Pramac Ducati rider was the class of the field from start-to-finish as he put the frustrations of Saturday’s sprint race crash - and his competition - firmly behind him to secure his first Sunday success since the French Grand Prix at Le Mans in May.

A result that will boost Martin’s confidence a year on from the agony of throwing both a victory and the championship lead away with a costly crash at the Lombok venue, this time the Spaniard leaves Indonesia with a comfortable 21-point margin over factory Ducati rival Francesco Bagnaia - who finished third - with five rounds of the season to go.

In a race of attrition in which just 12 of the 21 starters finished, Martin left the drama in his wake and nailed the ideal start to secure the lead.

With no repeat of the mistake that took him down before the end of lap one in the sprint race, Martin proceeded to get his head down and open up a comfortable margin over a chasing pack initially headed by Enea Bastianini until Pedro Acosta moved into second on lap three.

It was a position the rookie would hold on merit too, Acosta quickly gapping Bastianini before making inroads into Martin’s lead.

However, despite the hint of a potential dual for the win as Acosta chipped away at his compatriot's advantage, Martin asserted his control in the closing laps to gallop home 1.4s clear of the GasGas Tech3 rider.

Arguably the most convincing race of Acosta’s stellar rookie campaign, second place represents the 2023 Moto2 champion’s fourth trip to the podium in 2024.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

He was lucky, however, to avoid a late showdown for the position against Bastianini, the Italian making big in-roads towards the KTM ahead once he’d dispatched a stubborn Franco Morbidelli (Pramac) on lap 17.

However, the factory Ducati rider’s charge - and potentially his title hopes - came to an abrupt end just four laps later when he low-sided out of third at Turn 1.

His exit therefore promoted Bagnaia into a distant third place, the double defending champion rescuing a decent result from a lacklustre afternoon that had him struggling to keep up with the top five for long stretches.

However, after eventually getting the better of Morbidelli and Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Ducati) late on, Bagnaia was able to limit the damage to a gap that swells in Martin’s favour once more.

In fourth, Morbidelli was rewarded for his efforts after spending much of his afternoon resolutely defending his position from Bastianini, Bezzecchi and Bagnaia.

Though Bagnaia eventually got ahead, a wide moment for Bezzecchi at Turn 10 with six laps remaining decided the remaining top five spots in Morbidelli’s favour.

Though more than 11s off the win, Maverick Vinales notched up good points for sixth. The Aprilia Racing rider overcame Fabio Quartararo, who recovered from a poor start and capitalised on retirements ahead of take another seventh place on the Yamaha.

Merely reaching the flag would prove an achievement worth a fistful of points after nine riders slumped into early exits.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez joined Bastianini on the sidelines after technical issues left the Spaniard’s Gresini Ducati both powerless and on fire when it cried enough on lap 12, three laps after Fabio di Giannantonio slipped off his VR46 machine.

Four riders, meanwhile, failed to make it further than Turn 3 after an errant Jack Miller folded his KTM tight on the entry for the left-hander, the RC16 proceeding to skittle Aleix Espargaro, Luca Marini and Alex Marquez off their bikes in the process.

The dramas thus allowed Brad Binder to end a tough weekend on the positive of an eighth place finish, while Johann Zarco achieved his and Honda’s biggest points haul of the season with his run to ninth.

Raul Fernandez took his sole surviving Trackhouse Aprilia to tenth, ahead of remaining race finishers Takaaki Nakagami and Alex Rins in 11th and 12th respectively.

MotoGP Indonesian GP Race Results:

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 27

41'04.389

   169.6   25
2 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 27

+1.404

41'05.793

 1.404 169.5   20
3 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 27

+5.595

41'09.984

 4.191 169.2   16
4 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 27

+6.507

41'10.896

 0.912 169.1   13
5 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 27

+6.772

41'11.161

 0.265 169.1   11
6 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 27

+11.330

41'15.719

 4.558 168.8   10
7 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 27

+13.203

41'17.592

 1.873 168.7   9
8 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 27

+14.862

41'19.251

 1.659 168.6   8
9 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 27

+15.151

41'19.540

 0.289 168.6   7
10 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 27

+21.079

41'25.468

 5.928 168.2   6
11 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 27

+27.696

41'32.085

 6.617 167.7   5
12 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 27

+33.633

41'38.022

 5.937 167.3   4
dnf Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 20

+7 Laps

30'28.217

 7 Laps 169.3 Accident  
dnf Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 19

+8 Laps

29'16.333

 1 Lap 167.5 Retirement  
dnf Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 12

+15 Laps

18'36.606

 7 Laps 166.3 Accident  
dnf Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 11

+16 Laps

16'51.947

 1 Lap 168.3 Retirement  
dnf Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 8

+19 Laps

12'18.934

 3 Laps 167.6 Accident  
dnf Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 0

27 laps

     Accident  
dnf Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 0

27 laps

     Accident  
dnf Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 0

27 laps

     Accident  
dnf Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 0

27 laps

     Accident  
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Quartararo blames limitations of Yamaha package for Morbidelli clash
Next article KTM announces exit of team manager Guidotti at end of MotoGP season

Top Comments

More from
Ollie Barstow
Martin glad to dispel Mandalika ”ghosts” with Indonesia MotoGP win

Martin glad to dispel Mandalika ”ghosts” with Indonesia MotoGP win

MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Martin glad to dispel Mandalika ”ghosts” with Indonesia MotoGP win
Fiery Indonesia GP retirement frustrates Marquez title hopes

Fiery Indonesia GP retirement frustrates Marquez title hopes

MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Fiery Indonesia GP retirement frustrates Marquez title hopes
KTM announces exit of team manager Guidotti at end of MotoGP season

KTM announces exit of team manager Guidotti at end of MotoGP season

MotoGP
Indonesia GP
KTM announces exit of team manager Guidotti at end of MotoGP season

Latest news

WRC Chile: Rovanpera seals victory to boost Toyota’s title hopes

WRC Chile: Rovanpera seals victory to boost Toyota’s title hopes

WRC WRC
Rally Chile
WRC Chile: Rovanpera seals victory to boost Toyota’s title hopes
Young Driver Award finalist Sharp wins GB3 title at Brands Hatch decider

Young Driver Award finalist Sharp wins GB3 title at Brands Hatch decider

BF3 BF3
Young Driver Award finalist Sharp wins GB3 title at Brands Hatch decider
Exclusive: Jos Verstappen calls FIA swearing row "the most ridiculous thing"

Exclusive: Jos Verstappen calls FIA swearing row "the most ridiculous thing"

F1 Formula 1
Exclusive: Jos Verstappen calls FIA swearing row "the most ridiculous thing"
Brands Hatch British GT: Rob and Ricky Collard clinch title, RJN McLaren wins

Brands Hatch British GT: Rob and Ricky Collard clinch title, RJN McLaren wins

BGT British GT
Brands Hatch British GT: Rob and Ricky Collard clinch title, RJN McLaren wins

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe