Previous / Morbidelli "conscious of interest" from rival MotoGP manufacturers Next / Dovizioso to continue testing Aprilia MotoGP bike in 2021
MotoGP / Italian GP News

Pramac rider Martin out of Mugello MotoGP round

By:

Pramac rookie Jorge Martin’s injury-forced absence will continue into next weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, with Ducati MotoGP test rider Michele Pirro deputising.

Pramac rider Martin out of Mugello MotoGP round

Martin suffered several fractures in a heavy crash during practice for last month’s Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao, which required surgery.

The MotoGP rookie was forced to miss his home round at Jerez and last weekend’s French GP at Le Mans as a result, with 2014 Moto2 world champion and former Avintia Ducati rider Tito Rabat taking his place.

Rabat’s World Superbike commitments with Barni Racing next weekend at Estoril prevent him from riding the Pramac Ducati at Mugello, with the team calling up Ducati test rider Pirro to fill in.

Pramac expects Martin to make his return in the follow week’s Catalan Grand Prix in Barcelona.

A brief statement from Pramac read: “After listening to the opinions and the reflections made by the doctors, Jorge Martin will return in time for the Catalunya Grand Prix.

“The conditions of the Spanish rider are without a doubt improving, but for him to return in time for Mugello does not seem to be the best choice due to how tough and demanding that circuit is.

“Therefore, Michele Pirro (Ducati test rider) will be carrying the Pramac Racing colours with Johann Zarco in the Italian Grand Prix.”

Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing

Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rabat finished 18th in his first race on the factory Ducati at Jerez, before scoring a point in the flag-to-flag French GP last weekend.

Martin made a stellar start to his MotoGP career at the start of the season in Qatar, where he qualified on pole for the second round of the campaign in the Doha GP.

The young Spaniard went on to lead the race for the first 17 laps and ultimately crossed the line third for his first podium in just his second race.

Pirro often makes a wildcard appearance for Ducati at Mugello and has recently conducted some private test days for the marque at the Italian GP venue.

The Italian was unable to make any wildcard starts in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, but was drafted in for the Austrian double-header in place of the injured Francesco Bagnaia at Pramac – taking a best result of 12th in the red-flagged Austrian GP.

Pirro was seventh on his last visit to Mugello in 2019 as a Ducati wildcard.

Series MotoGP
Event Italian GP
Author Lewis Duncan

