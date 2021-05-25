Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season Next / Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path
MotoGP News

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up

By:

Johann Zarco says the relationship between Pramac and Ducati “cannot be destroyed” by any potential tie-up between the marque and Valentino Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP in 2022.

Double Moto2 world champion Zarco signed directly to Ducati last year to join the Avintia satellite squad – a move Ducati worked hard to convince him to make, after the French rider dismissed the squad as “not a top team”.

The relationship between Zarco and Ducati has blossomed since, with the marque promoting him to works machinery with Pramac for 2021 – on which he has scored three podiums and sits third in the standings, 12 points off the championship lead.

Zarco is expected to remain with Pramac for 2022, while an announcement on Ducati’s continued partnership with the team is imminent.

However, the VR46 squad has been linked with a tie-up with Ducati, effectively taking over the departing Avintia team’s bikes.

When asked if he was worried Pramac’s treatment by Ducati may alter if VR46 was to become a satellite of the Italian marque’s, Zarco said: “The relationship between Pramac and Ducati is really good, but there may be some business that takes over if it happens.

“But everyone plays their card and I think Pramac are also well integrated and if it happens that way, it will not be in the immediate future.

“So, that leaves me at least two or three years to play up front and then we'll see.

“But if VR46 takes the lead at Ducati, it won't be immediate, for me.

“And [Ducati general manager Gigi] Dall'Igna is still the boss, and sometimes you can see that he is not just a businessman; he is a racing man.

“I think that the relationship that has been created cannot be destroyed like that by the arrival of Rossi.”

Commenting on his own future during the French Grand Prix weekend, Zarco says his priority was to remain with Ducati and Pramac as he will “lose too much time” in his quest for the MotoGP title if he changes bikes again.

“We'll have to talk about it soon, but we haven't talked about it yet,” he added.

“After that, my goal is to stay with them [Ducati] because for my quest for the title if I change bikes again, I will lose too much time...and I don't have time to lose time!

“So, the goal is to stay with Ducati and even with Pramac, because we are good together with the team and they can play for the title.

“I hope to go in that direction and that's why I'm trying to do the best job I can - and that it's reciprocal: that I want to stay and that they want to keep me [too].”

Ducati confirmed on Tuesday morning that Jack Miller will remain with its factory team for 2022 alongside Francesco Bagnaia.

Series MotoGP
Drivers Johann Zarco
Teams Ducati Team , Pramac Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more

Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up
MotoGP MotoGP

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season

