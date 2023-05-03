Subscribe
Previous / Valentino Rossi: MotoGP has returned to the popularity levels before I came along
MotoGP / French GP News

Pol Espargaro gives first update since horror Portugal MotoGP crash

Tech3 MotoGP rider Pol Espargaro has given his first injury update over a month on from the violent crash at the Portuguese Grand Prix that left him with multiple fractures.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing crash

Espargaro was thrown from his GASGAS-branded KTM in the latter stages of FP2 at the season-opener in Portugal last month and hit an unprotected tyre barrier.

The Spaniard was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with multiple fractures, including to his jaw and his back.

Espargaro underwent surgery on his injuries and for the four weeks after, he had his jaw wired shut to aid recovery.

Now able to speak again, Espargaro took to his Instagram channel to offer an update on his recovery.

“Finally, I’m here back on social media,” Espargaro said.

“It’s been a month and a week after the crash. I can talk a little bit, because I broke my mandibula [jaw] in two pieces and I’ve been with it completely closed for four weeks after the crash.

“I couldn’t eat, I lost a lot of weight. But finally, I can smile and I can talk quite good. Also, I had an injury in my ear that’s been operated on after the crash, I had several injuries.

 

“I had eight fractures in my body: two in my ribs, one on my neck, three on my back, which are taking a little bit longer [to heal] because the doctors are checking deeply.

“There is one vertebrae that has lost half of its size. So, when you play with these kinds of injuries in the vertebrae you need to be really careful because as soon as the vertebrae is injured, it’s super easy to injury your spinal cord.

“So, we are working with the doctors hand in hand to come back as soon as possible.

“I need to come back healthy, but I’m the first one who wants to jump on the bike, especially after the results in Jerez [when Brad Binder won the sprint and was second in the grand prix, with Jack Miller third in both races].

“The factory is working huge and the bike is a rocket right now.

“So, I’m looking forward to it. I just want to thank you for all the messages you’ve sent during this time.

“It was super important to keep me motivated and keep me happy to come back as soon as possible. Also, thanks to my team and all the people who are with me when I’m racing.

“I’m looking forward to jumping on the bike. I don’t know when, it’s going to be soon.”

Espargaro is currently being replaced at Tech3 by the team’s former rider when it was a Yamaha satellite, Jonas Folger.

After two difficult years at Honda, Espargaro has returned to KTM – with whom he raced between 2017 and 2020 – for 2023, linking back up with Herve Poncharal’s squad having made his MotoGP debut with Tech3 in 2014.

shares
comments

Valentino Rossi: MotoGP has returned to the popularity levels before I came along
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Morbidelli blames "dangerous" MotoGP first laps on tyres

Morbidelli blames "dangerous" MotoGP first laps on tyres

MotoGP
Spanish GP

Morbidelli blames "dangerous" MotoGP first laps on tyres Morbidelli blames "dangerous" MotoGP first laps on tyres

Bezzecchi fastest in post-race Jerez MotoGP test

Bezzecchi fastest in post-race Jerez MotoGP test

MotoGP
Spanish GP

Bezzecchi fastest in post-race Jerez MotoGP test Bezzecchi fastest in post-race Jerez MotoGP test

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Tost not too worried about De Vries' F1 rookie crashes

Tost not too worried about De Vries' F1 rookie crashes

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Tost not too worried about De Vries' F1 rookie crashes Tost not too worried about De Vries' F1 rookie crashes

Binder: “More than special” Pedrosa “best test rider anyone can ask for” in MotoGP

Binder: “More than special” Pedrosa “best test rider anyone can ask for” in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP
Jerez May testing

Binder: “More than special” Pedrosa “best test rider anyone can ask for” in MotoGP Binder: “More than special” Pedrosa “best test rider anyone can ask for” in MotoGP

Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release

Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release

Why Monaco will be the real test of Formula E’s slipstreaming problem

Why Monaco will be the real test of Formula E’s slipstreaming problem

FE Formula E
Monaco ePrix

Why Monaco will be the real test of Formula E’s slipstreaming problem Why Monaco will be the real test of Formula E’s slipstreaming problem

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe