Tank Slappers Podcast: What we know about Liberty's takeover of MotoGP

The American media giant announced on 1 April that it had purchased majority shares in Dorna Sports from Bridgepoint Capital for €4.2 billion.

The news means Liberty now owns the world's two biggest motorsport world championships in F1 and MotoGP.

The deal will herald a new era for MotoGP as Liberty gets to work growing the series in key markets across the globe, with America set to be at the forefront of this.

There are still many unknowns about the deal and the direction Liberty will take Dorna and MotoGP in the coming years, though the former is confident it will be able to clear the regulatory boards.

OPINION: Why MotoGP fans must be patient and accept some pain with Liberty’s takeover

In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Autosport's Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com's Oriol Puigdemont discuss everything we know about the deal and what it could mean for MotoGP.