Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
MotoGP News

Pedrosa to make KTM MotoGP wildcard outing in Spanish GP

Dani Pedrosa will make his first MotoGP race start since the 2021 Styrian Grand Prix with a wildcard entry for KTM at this year’s Spanish GP in April.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Pedrosa to make KTM MotoGP wildcard outing in Spanish GP

The 31-time MotoGP race winner will make his second competitive start for KTM since joining the Austrian manufacturer as a test rider in 2019, having retired from full-time competition the season before.

Along with Mika Kallio, the Spaniard has led the KTM test team with the development of the RC16 and will compete alongside factory riders Brad Binder and new signing Jack Miller at Jerez on 28-30 April.

Pedrosa’s debut grand prix start for KTM was eventful as he was involved in a clash with Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori in the 2021 Styrian GP, when the Italian rode into Pedrosa’s stricken motorcycle unsighted and it ignited into a huge fireball.

The race was red-flagged but Pedrosa was able to make the restart and finished 10th.

Hoping for a smoother outcome to Pedrosa’s last MotoGP start, KTM team manager Francesco Guidotti said: “It’s fantastic news that Dani wants to refresh himself with MotoGP this season and Jerez makes good sense as it’s a popular place for us to test and, also, he knows the place very well.

“It will be an ideal opportunity for him to get more information for the future development of our race bike and we look forward to having him with us in the pitbox.”

“Dani is a strong guy with a strong mentality and we always said when he wanted to do a wildcard then we’d be happy to make that happen,” added Pit Beirer, KTM motorsports director.

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The perfect ‘test’ is always a race situation. If we can work on future development parts then it is super-important and I’m very happy that Dani will race again.”

Earlier on Thursday, the factory KTM squad launched its 2023 MotoGP team and updated livery alongside Binder and Miller, the latter joining from Ducati on a two-year deal.

The Austrian manufacturer has been utilising a partnership with the Red Bull Formula 1 squad at its base in Milton Keynes to develop the aerodynamic package of the RC16 MotoGP bike, as part of its plan to climb the MotoGP pecking order after finishing fourth in the world constructors’ championship last year.

shares
comments
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
Previous article

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
Everything we know about the 2023 Formula 1 season: Drivers, cars, tracks & more
Formula 1

Everything we know about the 2023 Formula 1 season: Drivers, cars, tracks & more

Haas announces 2023 livery reveal date to complete F1 launch schedule Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Haas announces 2023 livery reveal date to complete F1 launch schedule

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Dani Pedrosa More
Dani Pedrosa
Pedrosa “very lucky” in fiery Styrian MotoGP crash Styrian GP
MotoGP

Pedrosa “very lucky” in fiery Styrian MotoGP crash

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return Styrian GP
MotoGP

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return

Toby Moody: Pedrosa bites back Plus
MotoGP

Toby Moody: Pedrosa bites back

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing More
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects San Marino GP Plus
MotoGP

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

KTM to incorporate Red Bull F1 engineers to its 2023 MotoGP team
MotoGP

KTM to incorporate Red Bull F1 engineers to its 2023 MotoGP team

The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand Indonesian GP Plus
MotoGP

The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand

Latest news

Buemi: Diriyah FE pole pace just the beginning, "sad" at how Nissan spell ended
Formula E Formula E

Buemi: Diriyah FE pole pace just the beginning, "sad" at how Nissan spell ended

Sebastien Buemi says his pole position pace at the Diriyah E-Prix is "just the beginning", but conceded it left him "sad" at how his time with Nissan ended.

Grosjean upbeat ahead of Lamborghini debut in Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA IMSA

Grosjean upbeat ahead of Lamborghini debut in Daytona 24 Hours

Romain Grosjean has expressed his satisfaction with the build-up to this weekend's Daytona 24 Hours, which will mark his first outing as a factory Lamborghini driver.

Van der Linde pleased by Diriyah FE qualifying despite "uphill battle" debut
Formula E Formula E

Van der Linde pleased by Diriyah FE qualifying despite "uphill battle" debut

Kelvin van der Linde was buoyed by his Diriyah E-Prix qualifying performance after minimal running, although felt his first Formula E race was an "uphill battle".

Auer to miss Bathurst, Craft-Bamboo seeking replacement
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Auer to miss Bathurst, Craft-Bamboo seeking replacement

Craft-Bamboo Racing is on the hunt for a driver for next week's Bathurst 12 Hour after Lucas Auer was injured in a practice crash in Daytona.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form Plus

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Following Suzuki's decision to quit MotoGP, both of its former riders have landed at Honda for 2023. But perhaps its biggest signing from the now-defunct team could instead be a highly-rated technical manager. Is Ken Kawauchi the right man at the right time to steer HRC back to glory?

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2023
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team Plus

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Suzuki's unexpected departure left more than 40 professionals virtually jobless for the 2023 MotoGP season. But that human drama has been successfully corrected by the paddock itself, with most former Suzuki crew-members absorbed into other operations

MotoGP
Jan 14, 2023
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years Plus

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

The Petronas Sepang Racing Team came into MotoGP with a bang in 2019 as regular front-runners, with wonder rookie Fabio Quartararo mounting a title challenge in 2020. But it all went wrong for the Razlan Razali-helmed squad as the team changed hands and tumbled down the order - and RNF Racing plans to right this in 2023

MotoGP
Jan 3, 2023
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Plus

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Marc Marquez’s sixth premier MotoGP title seems a long time ago given the injury woes he has faced in the three years since. At the end of a fraught 2022, in which he had a fourth major operation on his right arm, the Spaniard speaks exclusively to Autosport

MotoGP
Dec 23, 2022
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 Plus

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

As European manufacturers emerged as the strongest force in 2022 in a changing of the guard for MotoGP, one powerhouse couldn’t quite match the feats of Ducati and Aprilia. Its motorsport chief tells Autosport why this is and what it is doing to become a consistent frontrunner in the class of kings

MotoGP
Dec 20, 2022
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races Plus

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

With the expansion of the calendar to 21 grands prix and the introduction of sprint races, the 2023 MotoGP season will take the riders to almost 1,300 kilometres of competition more than this year, a factor that forces adjustments in their physical preparations.

MotoGP
Dec 9, 2022
The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend Plus

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend

Surname pressure is something many have had to deal with in their motorsport careers. And while Luca Marini doesn’t have that, his familial relation and the team he rides for in MotoGP have cast a brighter spotlight on his progress. But, as he has shown in 2022 – and as he reveals to Autosport – Marini is so much more than just the brother of a legend

MotoGP
Dec 6, 2022
Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022 Plus

Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022

The 2022 MotoGP season was another hotly contested championship, with Francesco Bagnaia emerging as the title winner after the campaign went to the wire. Autosport picks out the 10 best performers of the season

MotoGP
Nov 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.