Oliveira “not disappointed” by Honda’s MotoGP offer for 2024
Five-time MotoGP race winner Miguel Oliveira says he is “not disappointed” that Honda was only willing to offer him a one-year contract for the 2024 MotoGP season.
Following Marc Marquez’s decision to quit Honda in favour of Gresini Ducati for the 2024 season, Oliveira emerged as HRC’s preferred option to replace him.
The RNF rider is contracted to Aprilia for next year but had an option in his contract that allowed him to leave if a factory team offered him a deal.
Oliveira was taken off the board in recent weeks, however, as Honda only wanted to offer a one-year deal to keep its options open for 2025 when most factory riders are out of contract.
Asked by Autosport on Friday at the Malaysian Grand Prix if he was disappointed by this approach, the Portuguese replied: “No, it’s not disappointing.
“It’s a business, they look for opportunities, so do we.
“Sometimes our expectations maybe don’t match what is offered, and also it’s possible for a manufacturer to get. So, I’m not disappointed, no.”
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing
Expanding on the subject, he added: “It’s that they want a rider to go there for one year, and I think nowadays it’s too risky to do it.
“Even being the biggest manufacturer in the world with all the economic and most likely also human ability to build up a bike and make a strong team, I’d say as a rider that is breaking a relationship with one manufacturer to go to another without this guarantee of the future, I think it’s quite difficult.”
Oliveira also noted that his decision was partly motivated by the fact he could be in the frame to step up to the factory Aprilia squad in 2025.
“Exactly. You know, every rider breaks this two-year contract cycle next year [at the end of 2024], so anyway everything will be open.
“I just don’t see how it would be possible to risk that much without guarantees of continuing. I think it’s quite hard.”
Oliveira’s former KTM stablemate Pol Espargaro emerged on Friday as a possible option for Honda for next year but confirmed that he will remain as a test rider for the Austrian marque.
Factory Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales was also an option for Honda, but he says his “commitment is to Aprilia”.
Commenting on this, he said: “I have to say this is really nice to hear and this is something good.
“Also, I want Aprilia to hear this – they need to push if they want me. It’s always great that Honda, for example, a great brand, thinks about you. It means you are doing a good job.
“But my commitment, I say many times, is to Aprilia. I have a contract for 2024. For the future I don’t know, everything can happen.”
Latest news
MotoGP Malaysian GP: Marquez dominant in sprint, Martin slashes Bagnaia's points lead
MotoGP Malaysian GP: Marquez dominant in sprint, Martin slashes Bagnaia's points lead MotoGP Malaysian GP: Marquez dominant in sprint, Martin slashes Bagnaia's points lead
MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole in thrilling qualifying
MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole in thrilling qualifying MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole in thrilling qualifying
Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend IMSA GTD Pro title
Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend IMSA GTD Pro title Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend IMSA GTD Pro title
Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races
Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.