Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mir “not worried” by winless start to MotoGP title defence Next / Quartararo undergoes surgery on arm after Jerez MotoGP race
MotoGP / Spanish GP News

Old MotoGP bike causing "shadow of frustration" – Morbidelli

By:

Franco Morbidelli admits there is a “shadow of frustration” hanging over him having to ride a two-year-old MotoGP bike in 2021 and has had a “frank” discussion with Yamaha.

Old MotoGP bike causing "shadow of frustration" – Morbidelli

Despite finishing as top Yamaha rider in 2020 and second overall in the championship, Morbidelli remains on the 2019 ‘A-spec’ M1 he rode last season and has struggled.

Morbidelli was able to get into podium contention in Portugal and claimed third in last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, but hasn’t hid his displeasure at not having factory machinery in 2021.

The Petronas SRT rider has discussed the situation with Yamaha and says it “understood” his feelings – with both parties agreeing he was caught “unlucky” by various factors.

“Yeah, I spoke with Lin [Jarvis],” Morbidelli said on Sunday at Jerez.

“I told him my thoughts about the situation and I was really frank with him.

“He was really frank with me as well, he understood my feelings and he understood my situation.

“But we both finally came to the conclusion that I was unlucky because of the contracts, because of the COVID situation, because of many things going on.

“So, I was unlucky and I hope what luck was taken from me this year is going to be given back somewhere in life.”

When asked by Autosport if his Jerez podium was more satisfying because of this situation or if it was more frustrating given his technical situation, he replied: “This podium feels wonderful and it feels sweeter than usual.

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Johan Stigefelt

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Johan Stigefelt

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“There is this shadow of frustration around us, that’s for sure.

“But when we manage to make good results we are just happy. I am just happy.”

Vinales too weak on brakes at Jerez

Factory Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales was unable to advance on his grid slot of seventh in the Jerez race as he was too weak on brakes.

The Spaniard was one of three riders to opt for the soft front tyre - which he felt afterwards was still the correct decision - and said he was pleased with his M1 overall, but couldn’t get into the podium fight because “I was not able to brake harder”.

“The soft was a good option for me, honestly I felt good potential on it,” Vinales said.

“Just I couldn’t close enough the gap to Mir and to the guys I had in front. I had good laps at the end of the race but not enough.

“So, it’s something we need to work on. Was a positive race for sure because I felt strong in many, many points on the track.

“But on the other hand, there’s some parts of the track where we need to improve – especially on braking area. I was not able to brake harder and this was my biggest issue.

“The rest was fantastic, the bike was on a really good level. I just wasn’t able to take out the maximum on brakes.”

shares
comments
Mir “not worried” by winless start to MotoGP title defence

Previous article

Mir “not worried” by winless start to MotoGP title defence

Next article

Quartararo undergoes surgery on arm after Jerez MotoGP race

Quartararo undergoes surgery on arm after Jerez MotoGP race
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Spanish GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

3h
4
Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

1d
5
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

22h
Latest news
2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more
MGP

2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more

19h
Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path
MGP

Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path

May 26, 2021
Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up
MGP

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up

May 25, 2021
Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season
MGP

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season

May 25, 2021
Dovizioso to continue testing Aprilia MotoGP bike in 2021
MGP

Dovizioso to continue testing Aprilia MotoGP bike in 2021

May 21, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up
MotoGP

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Plus
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Plus

How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021, having stormed to victory at a venue where he last year served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha’s factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend has revealed one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Plus

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Latest news

2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more

Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up
MotoGP MotoGP

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.