Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Espargaro: Honda has “turned completely” with troubled MotoGP bike Next / MotoGP to make Indonesia track tweaks after test troubles
MotoGP News

MotoGP’s Amazon Series: What it’s called, release date and more

MotoGP’s long-awaited Amazon Prime Video docuseries will release this year as the two-wheeled series hopes to reap the same rewards Drive To Survive has given Formula 1.

MotoGP’s Amazon Series: What it’s called, release date and more

The series was first announced last year, with camera crews spotted at the Qatar Grand Prix season-opener following the paddock around.

Like Netflix’s Drive To Survive, MotoGP’s docuseries will offer fans unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the biggest names in the series and chart their 2021 seasons.

Here is everything we know so far about the Amazon series.

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What’s it called?

The new Amazon Prime Series will be called MotoGP: Unlimited.

Dorna Sports, the commercial rights holder of MotoGP, announced the name of the series last week during a press call for its upcoming premier.

Who is making it and how many episodes?

MotoGP: Unlimited has been made by MediaPro, a Spanish production company, with over 50 film credits to its name.

The firm’s productions have netted it two Oscars and two Golden Globes.

MediaPro’s portfolio also extends to television, including The New Pope starring Jude Law, and award-winning advertisements recognised at the Cannes Film Festival.

MotoGP: Unlimited will consist of eight episodes at 50 minutes in length.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Who will appear in MotoGP: Unlimited?

It is unclear at this stage who MotoGP: Unlimited will focus on, but Fabio Quartararo’s ride to the world championship in 2021 and Marc Marquez’s return from injury will likely be covered.

The  poster released for it also includes Maverick Vinales, Joan Mir, Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller, suggesting they will feature prominently. 

It is understood the series has been shown to teams and riders for feedback, but they – along with Dorna Sports – have been kept away from creative decisions.

Have there been any other MotoGP documentaries?

While this is the first Drive To Survive-style docuseries produced about MotoGP, the championship has been given the documentary treatment in the past.

Read more on MotoGP: Unlimited:

British director Mark Neale made a series of films focusing on MotoGP this century, starting with 2003's Faster. He made a follow-up in 2004 entitled Faster and Faster, which focused on the 2003 and 2004 seasons. In 2006 he released The Doctor, The Tornado and The Kentucky Kid about Valentino Rossi, Colin Edwards and Nicky Hayden during the 2006 campaign.

In 2011 he released a follow-up to Faster and Faster called Fastest, which centred on the rivalry between Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo, and events of the 2010 season. In 2015 Hitting the Apex, produced and narrated by Brad Pitt, was released, which focused on the early years of MotoGP in the 2010s.

That remains the last feature-length documentary centred on MotoGP released to a worldwide audience.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When will MotoGP: Unlimited release?

MotoGP: Unlimited will have its premier in Madrid on 16 February and Paris on 17 February, where two episodes will be shown and a press conference held at the former premier.

Though no official release date has been given for the series, Amazon Help in Spain appeared to have accidentally leaked a release date of 14 March – which is one week after the 2022 season begins in Qatar.

How can I watch MotoGP: Unlimited

MotoGP: Unlimited will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

A subscription to Amazon Prime Video is available for £7.99 a month in the UK, or £79 for the whole year – which includes unlimited free and next-day delivery on items purchased on Amazon.

Amazon Prime Video can be accessed on laptop, mobile and tablet devices, as well as smart TVs through Amazon Prime Video's website and its app.

shares
comments
Espargaro: Honda has “turned completely” with troubled MotoGP bike
Previous article

Espargaro: Honda has “turned completely” with troubled MotoGP bike
Next article

MotoGP to make Indonesia track tweaks after test troubles

MotoGP to make Indonesia track tweaks after test troubles
Load comments

Latest news

MotoGP to make Indonesia track tweaks after test troubles
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP to make Indonesia track tweaks after test troubles

MotoGP’s Amazon Series: What it’s called, release date and more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP’s Amazon Series: What it’s called, release date and more

Espargaro: Honda has “turned completely” with troubled MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro: Honda has “turned completely” with troubled MotoGP bike

Mir “ready for Qatar” despite Mandalika MotoGP test misfortunes
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir “ready for Qatar” despite Mandalika MotoGP test misfortunes

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war? Plus

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?

After just five days of official running across Sepang and the Mandalika International Street Circuit, preparations for the 2022 MotoGP season are now over. Here's what we learned from testing and who looks to have come out on top

MotoGP
Feb 14, 2022
Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset? Plus

Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset?

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Plus

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Plus

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
Feb 3, 2022
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Plus

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Plus

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in the premier class have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a shift in the contractual model used by manufacturers, which is set to have a significant impact on the balance of power in 2022

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey Plus

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey

Danilo Petrucci’s decision to switch to rallying at the conclusion of his time in MotoGP at the end of 2021 raised many eyebrows. Deciding to make his rally raid debut at the Dakar courted scepticism. With his debut almost over on several occasions before it began, Petrucci’s Dakar odyssey was a wild affair full of ups, downs and a run-in with a camel. He sat down with Autosport to reveal all

MotoGP
Jan 25, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve Plus

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.