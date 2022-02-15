MotoGP’s Amazon Series: What it’s called, release date and more

The series was first announced last year, with camera crews spotted at the Qatar Grand Prix season-opener following the paddock around.

Like Netflix’s Drive To Survive, MotoGP’s docuseries will offer fans unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the biggest names in the series and chart their 2021 seasons.

Here is everything we know so far about the Amazon series.

Jack Miller, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What’s it called?

The new Amazon Prime Series will be called MotoGP: Unlimited.

Dorna Sports, the commercial rights holder of MotoGP, announced the name of the series last week during a press call for its upcoming premier.

Who is making it and how many episodes?

MotoGP: Unlimited has been made by MediaPro, a Spanish production company, with over 50 film credits to its name.

The firm’s productions have netted it two Oscars and two Golden Globes.

MediaPro’s portfolio also extends to television, including The New Pope starring Jude Law, and award-winning advertisements recognised at the Cannes Film Festival.

MotoGP: Unlimited will consist of eight episodes at 50 minutes in length.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Who will appear in MotoGP: Unlimited?

It is unclear at this stage who MotoGP: Unlimited will focus on, but Fabio Quartararo’s ride to the world championship in 2021 and Marc Marquez’s return from injury will likely be covered.

The poster released for it also includes Maverick Vinales, Joan Mir, Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller, suggesting they will feature prominently.

It is understood the series has been shown to teams and riders for feedback, but they – along with Dorna Sports – have been kept away from creative decisions.

Have there been any other MotoGP documentaries?

While this is the first Drive To Survive-style docuseries produced about MotoGP, the championship has been given the documentary treatment in the past.

British director Mark Neale made a series of films focusing on MotoGP this century, starting with 2003's Faster. He made a follow-up in 2004 entitled Faster and Faster, which focused on the 2003 and 2004 seasons. In 2006 he released The Doctor, The Tornado and The Kentucky Kid about Valentino Rossi, Colin Edwards and Nicky Hayden during the 2006 campaign.

In 2011 he released a follow-up to Faster and Faster called Fastest, which centred on the rivalry between Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo, and events of the 2010 season. In 2015 Hitting the Apex, produced and narrated by Brad Pitt, was released, which focused on the early years of MotoGP in the 2010s.

That remains the last feature-length documentary centred on MotoGP released to a worldwide audience.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When will MotoGP: Unlimited release?

MotoGP: Unlimited will have its premier in Madrid on 16 February and Paris on 17 February, where two episodes will be shown and a press conference held at the former premier.

Though no official release date has been given for the series, Amazon Help in Spain appeared to have accidentally leaked a release date of 14 March – which is one week after the 2022 season begins in Qatar.

How can I watch MotoGP: Unlimited

MotoGP: Unlimited will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

A subscription to Amazon Prime Video is available for £7.99 a month in the UK, or £79 for the whole year – which includes unlimited free and next-day delivery on items purchased on Amazon.

Amazon Prime Video can be accessed on laptop, mobile and tablet devices, as well as smart TVs through Amazon Prime Video's website and its app.