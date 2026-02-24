Skip to main content

MotoGP Thailand GP

MotoGP wants to introduce a minimum rider salary

MotoGP riders are set to earn a minimum of €500,000 a year from next season onwards

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Edited:
MotoGP riders group photo 

MotoGP riders group photo 

Photo by: Steve Wobser / Getty Images

MotoGP is in the final stages of implementing a protocol that will introduce a minimum salary of €500,000 a year for riders competing in the premier class, Autosport understands.

This measure has been widely discussed in recent years, amid disparity in rider earnings. While leading stars such as Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo have secured base salaries exceeding €10million, other contracts feature figures closer to those seen in lower classes, at times under €120,000. 

MotoGP Sports Entertainment, formerly known as Dorna, and the teams have been debating the proposal for some time. The €500,000 will not include performance-related bonuses.

Autosport understands the proposal is in its final phase prior to ratification. The clause appears in the draft contract set to regulate the relationship between the championship’s commercial rights holder and its participants.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP via Getty Images

The Motorcycle Sports Manufacturers Association is set to discuss this provision in a meeting on Tuesday in Buriram – where the season gets under way this weekend – along with other clauses included in the five-year agreement that will define the commercial framework from 2027 to 2031.

The push for a minimum salary in MotoGP is nothing new. It dates back to discussions among riders about forming an association to defend their interests in situations where their position might differ from the championship organisers’.

Meetings were held, with French rider Sylvain Guintoli proposed as a potential spokesperson for the group. However, uncertainty over the funding required to pay the former rider in his new role ultimately led to the initiative being shelved.

