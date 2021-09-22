Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day for Ducati despite crash
MotoGP / Misano September testing News

Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies

By:
Co-author:
German Garcia Casanova

Iker Lecuona says KTM benching him for the second day of the Misano MotoGP test to give his bike to 2022 rookie Raul Fernandez “really pisses me off”.

Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies

As first reported by Autosport, KTM has taken the opportunity to give 2022 Tech3 riders Fernandez and Remy Gardner an early MotoGP debut on Wednesday at the Misano in-season test.

Both riders have replaced the current Tech3 line-up of Lecuona and Danilo Petrucci, as they will do in 2022.
Lecuona ended Tuesday’s test day at Misano 20th and 1.2 seconds off the pace, but is upset to have been benched for Wednesday’s running.

“Basically, my flight leaves tomorrow morning at six o'clock, so I won't be there,” he said on Tuesday evening.

“I don't want to talk about it, it's a situation that really pisses me off, I don't understand it and I'm not in favour of it, but I have to accept it.

“Today we did the best job we could do despite the conditions in the morning, so we'll see where we are at the second race in Misano.”

Team-mate Petrucci was much more pragmatic about the situation, conceding extra seat time for Gardner will only be a boost for him ahead of his full-time debut next year.

“Gardner is a good rider and every day on the bike will be an aid for him,” Petrucci noted. “We didn't have new parts to test or special things to try, so it wasn't too useful for me.

“It is more useful to have Remy guiding the bike.

“I would like to try the Dakar bike more, but it is not yet possible. I'll have to wait for December for that one.”

Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3

Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Petrucci’s relationship with KTM remains strong despite his ousting from his ride in favour of Gardner for 2022.

The double MotoGP race winner will remain a KTM rider in 2022 as he embarks on a campaign in the Dakar Rally.

Lecuona’s future is yet to be made official, but he will move to World Superbikes in 2022 with the factory Honda squad alongside current Moto2 racer Xavi Vierge.

Read Also:

Gardner currently leads team-mate Fernandez in the Moto2 standings by 34 points with four rounds remaining.

Fernandez’s move to MotoGP has been in the headlines as the Spaniard was keen on a ride with Petronas SRT on a Yamaha, having felt the M1 would be better-suited to him, and is upset about KTM locking him into a two-year deal to join Tech3.

shares
comments

Related video

Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day for Ducati despite crash

Previous article

Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day for Ducati despite crash
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda reveals fast-tracked F1 power unit upgrade introduced at Spa

1 h
2
Formula 1

Brawn: 'New world' thinking opens door for better F1

2 h
3
GT

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

22 h
4
Formula 1

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

1 h
5
Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

1 d
Latest news
Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies
MGP

Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies

1 h
Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day for Ducati despite crash
MGP

Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day for Ducati despite crash

18 h
Rossi: MotoGP in Italy will be fine "without me"
MGP

Rossi: MotoGP in Italy will be fine "without me"

22 h
Dovizioso: Quartararo “doing something crazy” on Yamaha MotoGP bike
MGP

Dovizioso: Quartararo “doing something crazy” on Yamaha MotoGP bike

Sep 21, 2021
Tank Slappers Podcast: San Marino GP review
MGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: San Marino GP review

Sep 20, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day for Ducati despite crash
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day for Ducati despite crash

Rossi: MotoGP in Italy will be fine "without me"
MotoGP

Rossi: MotoGP in Italy will be fine "without me"

How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest San Marino GP Plus
MotoGP

How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest

Danilo Petrucci More
Danilo Petrucci
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus
MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Petrucci: Racing the Dakar “my target” if I lose KTM MotoGP ride for 2022
MotoGP

Petrucci: Racing the Dakar “my target” if I lose KTM MotoGP ride for 2022

Petrucci “can’t be sad” if 2021 is his final MotoGP season Catalan GP
MotoGP

Petrucci “can’t be sad” if 2021 is his final MotoGP season

Trending Today

Honda reveals fast-tracked F1 power unit upgrade introduced at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda reveals fast-tracked F1 power unit upgrade introduced at Spa

Brawn: 'New world' thinking opens door for better F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn: 'New world' thinking opens door for better F1

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever Plus
GT GT

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Plus
Formula E Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

Perez: One-year F1 deal doesn’t heap extra pressure on me
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: One-year F1 deal doesn’t heap extra pressure on me

Dovizioso: Quartararo “doing something crazy” on Yamaha MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso: Quartararo “doing something crazy” on Yamaha MotoGP bike

Toyota reveals revised Hilux 4x4 ahead of 2022 Dakar Rally
Dakar Dakar

Toyota reveals revised Hilux 4x4 ahead of 2022 Dakar Rally

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest Plus

How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino Grand Prix will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP’s present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia’s flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Plus

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021

Latest news

Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies
MotoGP MotoGP

Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies

Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day for Ducati despite crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day for Ducati despite crash

Rossi: MotoGP in Italy will be fine "without me"
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: MotoGP in Italy will be fine "without me"

Dovizioso: Quartararo “doing something crazy” on Yamaha MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso: Quartararo “doing something crazy” on Yamaha MotoGP bike

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.