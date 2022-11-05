Tickets Subscribe
Previous / New MotoGP safety officer appointment sparks nepotism debate Next / MotoGP Valencia GP: Martin on pole, Quartararo ahead of Bagnaia
MotoGP / Valencia GP Practice report

MotoGP Valencia GP: Miller tops final practice, Bagnaia sneaks into Q2

Ducati’s Jack Miller topped a crash-strewn third MotoGP practice for the Valencia Grand Prix, as championship leader Francesco Bagnaia just scraped through to Q2.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP Valencia GP: Miller tops final practice, Bagnaia sneaks into Q2

The session was red-flagged just over a minute in when VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi crashed at Turn 7 on an out-lap and his bike burst into flames.

The scene was quickly cleared and the session resumed a few minutes later at 10am local time, with Miller leading the way at the chequered flag by 0.105 seconds from Pramac’s Johann Zarco.

Cooler conditions on Saturday morning meant lap time improvements on the combined order were few and far between, with Tech3 KTM’s Remy Gardner the only one to find time down in 21st after the opening 15 minutes of running.

It wasn't until Miller shot to the top of the order to depose Luca Marini’s Friday best with just under 15 minutes remaining that the session sprung into life.

That lap would keep Miller fastest of all until the final two minutes, when Zarco posted a 1m30.026s on his Pramac Ducati to go top.

However, Miller produced the best time of the weekend so far with a 1m29.921s on his final tour to head into this afternoon’s qualifying as the rider to beat.

KTM’s Brad Binder was one of seven riders on Saturday morning to suffer a fall in the tricky conditions, the South African sliding off his bike at the Turn 4 right-hander 15 minutes in.

But Binder rallied in the closing stages to sail through to Q2 with a 1m30.188s, with Marini remaining fourth on the combined order despite ending FP3 14th on the individual timesheet.

Fabio Quartararo was the leading championship contender in fifth on his factory Yamaha, while points leader Bagnaia was briefly pushed out of the top 10 in the closing stages as he vied for his place in Q2.

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bagnaia managed a 1m30.324s late on to move up to ninth, avoiding a repeat trip through Q1 having fallen into the first part of qualifying last time out in Malaysia.

Marc Marquez, despite suffering from an illness, completed the top six on the combined order at the end of FP3 to safely make it into Q2 on his Honda ahead of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro.

Pramac’s Jorge Martin in eighth and Suzuki’s Joan Mir in 10th have also secured a place in Q2.

Alex Rins was denied a place late on by just 0.050s, with Enea Bastainini following him into Q2 after the Gresini rider crashed early on.

Crashes for Maverick Vinales (Aprilia), LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami, Tech3’s Raul Fernandez, RNF’s Darryn Binder and a second fall for Bezzecchi stopped all of them from progressing directly into Q2.

MotoGP Valencia GP - FP3 results:

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 19 1'29.921  
2 France Johann Zarco Ducati 22 1'30.026 0.105
3 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 18 1'30.188 0.267
4 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 22 1'30.554 0.633
5 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 24 1'30.231 0.310
6 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 23 1'30.279 0.358
7 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 20 1'30.300 0.379
8 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 22 1'30.495 0.574
9 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 21 1'30.324 0.403
10 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 22 1'30.383 0.462
11 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 21 1'30.388 0.467
12 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 13 1'30.415 0.494
13 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 23 1'30.446 0.525
14 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 20 1'30.431 0.510
15 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 17 1'30.581 0.660
16 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 22 1'30.868 0.947
17 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 18 1'30.957 1.036
18 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 10 1'31.687 1.766
19 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 21 1'31.056 1.135
20 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 17 1'31.093 1.172
21 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 19 1'31.097 1.176
22 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 20 1'31.121 1.200
23 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 4 1'32.468 2.547
24 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 18 1'31.753 1.832
View full results
New MotoGP safety officer appointment sparks nepotism debate
Previous article

New MotoGP safety officer appointment sparks nepotism debate
Next article

MotoGP Valencia GP: Martin on pole, Quartararo ahead of Bagnaia

MotoGP Valencia GP: Martin on pole, Quartararo ahead of Bagnaia
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Rossi: Bagnaia “not the usual Pecco” as MotoGP title decider looms Valencia GP
MotoGP

Rossi: Bagnaia “not the usual Pecco” as MotoGP title decider looms

Bagnaia: MotoGP title decider will be least stressful session in Valencia Valencia GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia: MotoGP title decider will be least stressful session in Valencia

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize Plus
MotoGP

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize

Latest news

Bottas keen to stick around with Sauber for Audi F1 arrival
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas keen to stick around with Sauber for Audi F1 arrival

Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas says he would be interested in sticking around at the Sauber-run team for when Audi jumps in as a partner in 2026.

Rossi: Bagnaia “not the usual Pecco” as MotoGP title decider looms
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: Bagnaia “not the usual Pecco” as MotoGP title decider looms

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi admits championship leader and protégé Francesco Bagnaia doesn’t look like “the usual Pecco” on track at the Valencia title decider.

Super GT Motegi: Impul ends Nissan’s title drought in dramatic finale
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Super GT Motegi: Impul ends Nissan’s title drought in dramatic finale

Nissan claimed its first SUPER GT title in seven years after Impul duo Bertrand Baguette and Kazuki Hiramine finished second to Kunimitsu Honda’s Tadasuke Makino and Naoki Yamamoto in the Motegi decider.

NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Logano takes pole for crucial deciding race
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Logano takes pole for crucial deciding race

Joey Logano put himself in the best position possible to capture his second NASCAR Cup Series championship by securing pole position for the final race of the season at Phoenix.

Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun Plus

Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun

Since Ducati announced the arrival of Enea Bastianini to its factory team for 2023, the staging of the four-time race winner has strained the atmosphere within the Italian manufacturer, which has raised its guard in anticipation of what may happen between him and championship favourite Francesco Bagnaia

MotoGP
Nov 1, 2022
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future Plus

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Yamaha's decision to dispense pre-season with the 2022 engine it had intended to use due to lack of reliability, the promises of improvement to Fabio Quartararo and the advance with which the rider market moves leaves the Japanese brand with less than six months to prevent the Frenchman from starting to look for a way out

MotoGP
Oct 28, 2022
The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize Plus

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize

OPINION: Francesco Bagnaia has put one hand firmly on the 2022 MotoGP world title after winning the Malaysian Grand Prix, and the permutations are weighted heavily in his favour heading to the Valencia finale. But as Ducati stands on the cusp of something it has longed for since 2007, the Sepang race also hinted towards a future problem…

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2022
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes Plus

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has lost the MotoGP championship lead for the first time since the Portuguese GP after a third non-score in four races at the Australian GP, putting his title defence onto its last legs. In terms of machinery, he is no match for Ducati-mounted Francesco Bagnaia. But the Yamaha rider does have one last weapon in his arsenal that could turn the tide...

MotoGP
Oct 17, 2022
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Plus

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Plus

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Plus

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Plus

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
